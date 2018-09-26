‘The Young And The Restless’ Alum Eileen Davidson Suffers Terrible Bite!

She had just wrapped up her filming her last episodes on The Young and the Restless when soap star Eileen Davidson got her new direction in life started off on the wrong foot.

Davidson took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a bite from a Brown Recluse spider. Yikes! The area was already large, red, and swollen — and things may get worse before they get better given the bite from a venomous spider.

The daytime TV vet seemed in good spirits, considering the ramifications of her injury. She captioned the picture with “Brown recluse got me! #creepy #spiderbite #someonessleepinginmybed.”

Fans immediately responded with well wishes and urged her to get treatment quickly. One fan said, “Not the way to start the next chapter in your life. Get well soon!” Then, another chimed in with a warning — writing, “Seek immediate medical attention. These things don’t play. Watch for red stripes of poison. Be careful and get it taken care of!”

So far, Davidson has not updated her social media, so there’s no word yet on if she’s seen a doctor — or what her prognosis is — after the painful experience. Most of her followers hoped that the reason that she hasn’t updated in a couple of hours is that she went in to get the bite examined by a doctor.

Recently, Davidson’s co-stars gathered to give her a fond farewell from Y&R as she finished filming her self-proclaimed “saddest goodbye,” according to a report from Inquisitr. The actress portrayed the character of Ashley Abbott, beginning in 1982. She then went on to reprise the role multiple times throughout the years. She has also starred on Days of Our Lives and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during her lengthy career.

Casual fans of Davidson might not realize that she also authored a series of novels — including Death In Daytime: A Soap Opera Mystery, Dial Emmy For Murder: A Soap Opera Mystery, and Diva Las Vegas: A Soap Opera Mystery. She drew from her experience in daytime TV to create the mysteries.

Joining Davidson in leaving Y&R over the last year are Robert Adamson (Noah), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), and Greg Rikaart (Kevin), according to Inquisitr.

As for Brown Recluse spider bites, according to the National Capital Poison Center, the spider releases a complex venom that kills surrounding tissue. While there is no antidote to the toxin, it is vital to treat the wound to prevent infection and further tissue damage.

Hopefully, Davidson’s wound heals quickly and thoroughly — and the Daytime Emmy winning actress is able to enjoy her life after soap operas.