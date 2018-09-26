Olivia Culpo Posts Revealing Bikini Photo, Breaking A Major Fashion Rule

The former Miss Universe enjoyed a day on the beach with boyfriend Danny Amendola.

Olivia Culpo is big on showing off her bikini body, but not too keen on antiquated fashion rules.

On Wednesday, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a white bikini while on a beach outing in Miami. In the photo’s caption, Olivia noted that she is flaunting a traditional rule of attire.

“Oopsies, wore white after Labor Day,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The picture was a hit with fans, garnering thousands of likes and supportive comments within minutes of being posted. Many seemed to side with Olivia on the idea of moving beyond the “no white after Labor Day” fashion rule, which they saw as pointless.

The picture appeared to be from a trip to the beach on Sunday with boyfriend Danny Amendola. As Hollywood Life noted, Olivia Culpo seems to be enjoying Danny’s AFC East shift from the New England Patriots to the Miami Dolphins and taking advantage of the warmer South Beach weather.

“The best thing ever about Danny Amendola [moving] from the New England Patriots to the Miami Dolphins is that we’re going to see a lot more pics of his gorgeous girlfriend Olivia Culpo in bikinis throughout the fall and winter,” the report noted. “The lovebirds hit up the shore in South Beach on Sept. 25 and the former Miss Universe, 26, wore a super sexy white bikini to show off her killer body. No doubt it made Danny quite happy as they were lovingly holding hands as they emerged soaking wet after a dip in the ocean.”

It certainly would have been much more difficult for Olivia Culpo to rock her bikini if Danny were still on the Patriots. On Monday, it didn’t get out of the 50s in Boston with pockets of rain, while in Miami it was a sunny 91 degrees.

There have already been some pictures published from their beach outing on Tuesday. As TMZ noted, the two took the opportunity to play some football on the beach and Danny carried Olivia in the warm South Beach water.

Not that a location has ever stopped Olivia Culpo from showing off her bikini body. The 2012 Miss Universe winner has spent time in a number of tropical locales, enjoying vacations and going on sun-soaked photo shoots, with pictures of the outings often finding their way onto her Instagram page. More pictures of her adventures can be seen here.