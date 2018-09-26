Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Laughing A Lot’ During Attempted Rape, Christine Blasey Ford Told Polygraph Examiner

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, released polygraph results Wednesday that show she passed easily.

Christine Blasey Ford, who last week became the first of the now three women to publicly accuse Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of committing or being involved in sexual assault, released the results of a polygraph — also sometimes referred to as a “lie detector” — test on Wednesday. The findings indicate close to a zero chance that she is lying about her allegations against Kavanaugh, according to the report posted online by Katz, Marshall & Banks LLP, the law firm representing Ford.

The test consisted of Blasey Ford submitting a statement in which she described the alleged assault in detail, according to USA Today. In that description, she said that Kavanaugh and friend Mark Judge were “laughing a lot” during the assault and “having good time.”

Her account was followed by two questions from the examiner regarding the truth of her statement. The polygraph examiner who administered the test on August 7 at a Maryland Hilton Hotel — a former FBI agent — wrote in the report that Ford’s responses were “not indicative of deception.”

The test used a scale in which a combined score of “+4” from both questions means that the person being tested is not deceptive. According to the report, Blasey’s score was “+9,” well above the threshold for a “non-deceptive” score.

In a second analysis of her responses, Blasey Ford was graded on a scale that required that she achieve of a probability of 0.05 that she was lying, in order to pass. Blasey Ford scored 0.002 — indicating that according to the test, there was effectively no chance that she was being deceptive with her allegations against Kavanaugh.

Protesters have gathered in Washington D.C in support of Christine Blasey Ford. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to the polygraph report, Blasey Ford said that during the small party where the assault occurred, Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge “became extremely intoxicated.” When she went upstairs to use the bathroom, “she was pushed into a bedroom by either Kavanaugh or his friend Mark.”

One of the two boys pushed her onto a bed, she told the polygraph examiner, at which time, “Kavanaugh got on top of her and attempted to take her clothes off.”

She stated that she expected Kavanaugh was going to rape her. Kavanaugh then forced his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams, and “this act was the most terrifying for her,” the examiner recounts in the report. “This act caused the most consequences for her later in life.”

She added that Kavanaugh and Judge “were laughing a lot during this assault and seemed to be having a good time.” She also said that she made eye contact with Judge during the assault by Kavanaugh, hoping that Judge would intervene. Instead, she told the examiner, “Mark continued to encourage Kavanaugh.”

Blasey Ford said that she was finally able to break free from Kavanaugh, and run to the bathroom — where she locked herself in. After that, she said, Judge and Kavanaugh apparently lost interest and returned downstairs.