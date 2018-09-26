Lindsey Graham Slams Newest Kavanaugh Accuser

Senator Lindsey Graham has joined the chorus of voices who are questioning the truthfulness of Julie Swetnick’s accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a series of tweets, Graham not only attempts to poke holes in her story, but also insinuates that her attorney, Michael Avenatti, isn’t credible because his other client, Stormy Daniels, is an adult film star.

“From my view, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did,” Graham wrote. “The lawyer to porn stars has just taken this debacle to an even lower level.”

On Wednesday, Avenatti tweeted a sworn statement by Swetnick in which she alleges that Brett Kavanaugh added drugs to girls’ drinks to make them more vulnerable to gang rapes.

“I witnessed Brett Kavanaugh consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s,” her statement reads.

Swetnick currently has active security clearances because of her work with the U.S. Department of Treasury, the U.S. Mint, and the Internal Revenue Service. Lying on a sworn affidavit comes with legal consequences that could jeopardize her career.

Senator Graham tried to use the story she swore to in the affidavit to undermine her credibility.

“I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it,” he tweeted.

But there were Twitter users who posed counter-arguments to what Lindsey Graham had to say.

“I was a teenage girl in the 80s,” one Twitter user wrote. “I wouldn’t have reported the many instances of awful/criminal behavior of the boys I knew because bad behavior was celebrated. Girls who came forward were destroyed, and girls who avoided social events were social outcasts. You have no idea.”

Although the senator seems to be scoffing at Julie Swetnick’s accusations, Gabriel Sherman, a Vanity Fair special correspondent, says that the White House is taking them seriously. On Wednesday, he tweeted that aides at the White House were “shocked” by her allegations and that they think they could spell a collapse of the Kavanaugh nomination process.

“Privately aides involved in nomination saying ‘this could be end of the line’ for (sic) Kavanugh, per outside adviser briefed on discussions,” he wrote.

Julie Swetnick joins two other women who have accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually violent behavior. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was the first to do so. She alleges that, at a high school party, Kavanaugh held her down and tried to forcibly remove her clothes.