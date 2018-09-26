Gisele Says That She Instantly Regretted Her Decision To Get A Boob Job

Sometimes, celebrities are just like us.

Giving birth to two children and breastfeeding certainly took a toll on Victoria’s Secret supermodel Gisele, much like it does most women. Gisele says that she breastfed son Benjamin and daughter Vivian for 18 months each, causing her breasts to shrink. Not only that, but she says that they were also uneven and it made her very self-conscious especially because she is known for her body.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” she told People.

“I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

In her new book titled Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the mother of two confesses that once she got a breast augmentation back in 2015, she immediately regretted her decision to go under the knife. The 38-year-old says that she woke up the next day and thought to herself, “What have I done?”

The 38-year-old says that it almost felt like she was living in someone else’s body and not her own. She even wore baggy clothes for the first year following her breast augmentation because she wasn’t comfortable. But, in her book, she reveals that with the help of her husband Tom Brady, she was able to love her body again.

“He just said, ‘I love you no matter what’ and that I looked beautiful. This was definitely another lesson: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But I wish I would have learned that a different way.”

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Gisele gets very candid in her new book, talking about a number of tough topics in her life. Aside from trouble dealing with the after-effects of her boob job, Gisele confessed that her modeling career took a toll on her in her 20s. In 2003, she recalls terrible anxiety attacks that happened every time she was traveling on planes, calling them “intense” and nonstop. At one point, she says that things got so bad that she even contemplating taking her own life.

“Inevitably when I think back to a time in my early twenties, I remember that I felt so helpless that I questioned whether I wanted to live,” she shared.

Gisele’s new book hits stands on October 2.