Gigi Hadid Rocks Black Sports Bra, Flaunting Insane Abs & Toned Physique For Reebok

Gigi Hadid showed off her strong physique and insane abs in a recent multi-image post on Instagram. The 23-year-old model takes her fitness seriously, and boasted the sexy sheen of a hard workout in the set of photos.

Hadid is the face of Reebok’s “Be More Human” Campaign, recently taking to social media in order to show off her toned body as well as the brand’s new Pure Move bra. The set of three photos portrays Hadid in a series of poses showing off the new athleisure wear. The first pic flaunts Hadid’s toned back, shoulders, and arms in a thoughtful sepia-tinged black and white shot.

In the second photo, Hadid is staring into the distance while wearing the sports bra. The loose fitting white bra that is draped over her chest does little to hide the supermodel’s curves. In fact, the contrast between the black and white material only serves to enhance the peaks and valleys which they seek to cover.

Hadid cheekily pulls down the white fabric in the third shot — drawing attention to her tight tummy. She also wears black tights in this final image which provocatively cling to her shape.

According to This Is Insider, Hadid prefers simple moves to stay in shape. Her favorite go-to exercise is boxing — which she does every day. She enjoys that it’s inherently competitive and finds it mentally challenging.

“Boxing has been great for me because it’s like my new sport, and it’s something that I can get better at.”

Hadid certainly seems to take a holistic approach to her fitness, and believes that a healthy body is not only about a powerful and trim physique. At a Reebok event this year, the model said that she feels that one needs to look at the body as a whole.

“For me, I celebrate strength, not only the physical but mental and social. You have to nourish all parts of yourself.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a touching message to Inez van Lamsweerde the day before the event. Hadid posted a birthday message to the iconic Dutch fashion photographer, and shared that she feels a sense of peace and creativity while working with her.

“INEZ!!! You are a light in my life! Being in front of your lens brings me a sense of peace and creative freedom that is a direct reflection of your presence and warmth…

Love you and wish you the greatest birthday and year!!!”