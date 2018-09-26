Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorable Pic Of 6-Year-Old Son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon posted an adorable photo of her son, Tennessee, in honor of his sixth birthday. Tennessee holds a fun bouquet of balloons (yellow and white) and looks super excited to be the big six as his mom snaps the photo. The actress shared the precious moment with her 14.5 million Instagram followers Wednesday morning.

The star dotes on her son in the caption by saying, “He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life everyday!” The blonde boy, who looks adorably like his beautiful mother, isn’t Reese’s only child. The star is also mother to daughter Ava and other son Deacon. While Reese doesn’t always post photos of her children, she has done so in the past. A rare photo of all three of her children proved just how much they all look like their gorgeous mother, Daily Mail reported.

Many on the internet have even joked about how Ava, Reese’s oldest child, looks like an exact copy of her mother, Today reports.

The blonde hair, blue-eyed children seem full of love for Reese Witherspoon. The actress shares their accomplishments on social media, praising even young Tennessee for graduating preschool. With an active parenting style, it seems that the “Legally Blonde” mom has got it all figured out.

Tennessee’s fifth birthday in 2017 was also a joyous moment for the star’s family. People reports that Reese shared another adorable balloon centric photo last year. “You bring us so much joy,” the star exclaimed. Based on the the last two birthday captions for the young boy, it seems that Reese is appreciative and patient with her children as they grow up in Hollywood.

Tennessee James is the first child from the star’s second marriage to Jim Toth. Ava and Deacon’s father, Ryan Philippe, co-parents the older two children with his ex-wife and seems supportive of the actress in her life despite their divorce. Ryan Philippe has made it known that his kids are his number one priority and any negativity he feels is pushed aside in order to maintain a healthy family environment.

However, Tennessee’s parents are still happily married. Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon tied the knot in 2011 and had Tennessee the following year. A source told Peoplethat, “Right after the wedding, Reese expressed a desire to have a baby with Jim… Reese has been very open with her kids about her plans to expand the family.”

It looks like Reese Witherspoon is killing this mom thing. With the celebration of her baby boy’s birthday, it seems that this is momentously happy time for the actress and her family.