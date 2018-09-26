Sony Backs Down And Will Allow Cross-Play On PS4

Officially starting today with Fortnite.

After a long time, Sony has finally relented. It appears that the Playstation 4 will begin to allow cross-platform play with its rival consoles the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, reports Eurogamer.

Cross-play on the Playstation 4 will begin today as a cross-platform beta for Fortnite is released, making the popular survival-shooter game the first cross-play title supported by Sony.

The announcement, made via a blog post on the Sony Playstation website this morning, marks an important moment in gaming history. For the first time in history, a game will be played by people on every major platform at the same time — including mobile devices.

This decision came from discussions with Fortnite’s developers ahead of the launch of its sixth season of the popular Battle Royal game. With that new season starting soon, people are spending money on DLC to coincide with the new season of play. This meant that not having cross-platform play would almost certainly cost Sony money as people chose to buy passes in the Nintendo or Microsoft stores. This was no doubt part of the argument that Epic made to Sony regarding the decision to allow cross-platform play — and it has obviously worked.

Cross-platform play comes to PS4, beginning with an open beta for Fortnite today. Full details and supported platforms: https://t.co/RtYQv17Woj pic.twitter.com/0fDVD4N25x — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 26, 2018

Nintendo and Microsoft, through the Switch and the Xbox One, have already been allowing cross-platform play on Fortnite. That was just one of the games that the two different platforms have promoted in terms of cross-play. Gamers can also play Minecraft and Rocket League across different consoles.

Fortnite players had a brief window of cross-play between Xbox and PS4 owners in the past — when Playstation Network (PSN) and Xbox Live accounts were matched together in games before a “configuration issue” led to Epic preventing this as a possibility.

EA has sought cross-platform play for some time, looking to bring it to the FIFA series — one of the most popular sports title franchises of all time. EA Sports has previously spoken out on the issue, and the move from Sony to allow it on one game will certainly open up the prospect of more to follow.

In the statement, Sony head John Kodera acknowledged that Playstation users had been seeking this feature for some time, and that Sony was seeking to be the best console in the industry.

“Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change.”

Sony has been infamously protective of its platform, and this latest move comes as a shock to some players. Ultimately, what’s good for gamers may also be good for the fiscal bottom line, so look for more cross-play enabled titles to be revealed by Sony in the near future.