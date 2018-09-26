‘This Is Us’ Cast Reacts To Season 3 Storylines

The cast of NBC's hit series 'This Is Us' are already aware of some vital plot points going into the show's third season.

For fans of NBC’s hit show ‘This Is Us,’ a massive unanswered question lingers over the much-anticipated third season debut: Who is “her?”

In the third season’s premiere episode “Nine Bucks” the show jumped forward in time with Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown, and a grown-up Tess, played by Iantha Richardson, prepping to go and see some mysterious person.

This was originally teased in the season two finale and, frustratingly, will be answered at some point in the future of the show. Fans have another clue to cling too and speculate over, however.

Randall called Toby, played by Chris Sullivan, asking if he was “coming down.” Viewers then saw a much older Toby in bed with Kate, played by Chrissy Metz, appearing to be absent.

Maybe Kate is “her?”

On the other hand, the season three premiere also started Toby and Kate on their journey to conceive via in vitro fertilization, so it’s completely possible “her” is their daughter.

With a show like ‘This Is Us’ literally anything is possible.

Fans might desperately want to know but some members of the cast already know the identity of the mysterious “her.”

When E! News asked Metz if she knew who “her” was, the star revealed that she did. When pressed about if the whole cast knew, Metz spilled even more details.

“Yes, they do,” she told E! News.

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised for a bit, but per usual there’s always—there’s a high, there’s a low, there’s a middle ground—every which way, but I was genuinely surprised,” Metz said.

#ThisIsUs is back and we feel like we're home again!https://t.co/bz60uiPYPm — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) September 26, 2018

Show creator and writer Dan Fogelman plans to take the Pearson family in some new and exciting directions. Series creator Fogelman teased something big is coming up for Randall with E! News.

“It’s truly unexpected for Randall,” Brown told E!. “Randall is a very left-brained individual, and so what this thing is, is not left-brained necessarily and not anything he would’ve willingly stepped into of his own volition, but he feels compelled.”

The emotional roller coaster of a show has fans weeping and completely hooked on the show.

A show that popular and critically acclaimed generally means a pay bump for the stars, and ‘This Is Us’ is no exception.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack, Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, all renegotiated their contracts with the network and got significant pay raises for the show’s third season.

The raise see the star’s pay shoot up to $250,000 per episode, including their signing bonuses, according to THR‘s. The stars will reportedly now earn $4.5 million per season.