Dakota Johnson Not Willing To Discuss Details, But Says She Is ‘Very Happy’ With Boyfriend Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is finally opening up about her relationship with her Coldplay rocker Chris Martin—sort of. While she isn’t interested in getting into all the details, she did let it be known that when it comes to her beau, she is “very happy” with him, per E! News.

It’s been almost a year now since Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began their romantic relationship and while the two have been photographed out together here in the U.S. and overseas, neither has been willing to confirm their love with the media, until now.

In her cover story for the November issue of Tatler, the 50 Shades alum, 28, appeared to finally hint toward the status of the couple’s relationship when she offered a little insight of just how well their romance seems to be coming along.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” she said. “But I am very happy,” she announced.

Wanting to keep her relationship with Martin, 41, private, is something Johnson’s mother, noted actress Melanie Griffith, understands wholeheartedly when she addressed her daughter’s relationship back in May.

“I adore him!” Griffith said about Martin. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that,” she stated.

In June, a source revealed to People just how well the couple is enjoying their time together.

“They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious,” the source said.

As a sign of how serious their romance is becoming, the two were recently spotted donning matching infinity tattoos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the How to Be Single actress attended an event for her latest film, Suspiria, and while posing for photos, an infinity sign with two X’s was hard to miss on her left arm just below her elbow.

Likewise, while attending an event in Los Angeles, the “Something Just Like This” singer was spotted with the exact same tattoo on his arm.

Johnson’s mother might have been more willing to keep mum about the couple’s relationship, but back in February, actress Diane Keaton didn’t mind letting the cat out of the bag when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to dish about how she had seen the lovebirds at the talk-show host’s 60th star-studded, birthday bash celebration.

“I’m gonna talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota, right?” she said. “They’re a couple. Got it?” she quipped.

Prior to his relationship with Johnson, Martin was married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years. Together, they share two children: 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.