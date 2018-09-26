Supermodel Kendall Jenner Gives Off Major Girl Boss Vibes In Paris While Wearing Killer Yellow Suit

Kendall Jenner is back to business as usual following her brief reprise during New York Fashion Week. While the supermodel took a break from The Big Apple runways, she hit the catwalk in Italy for Milan Fashion Week for big names like Fendi, Missoni, and Versace, according to her Instagram page. Now in Paris, Kendall is gearing up for another busy week as one of the world’s most iconic fashion weeks is underway.

Kendall posted a sizzling photo to her 95.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday to show off her killer look. The supermodel sports a canary yellow blazer — that is actually the top half to an even more amazing set — and skinny black shades. The mirror selfie is perfectly framed by an ornate chandelier and an enviable Parisian view. It looks like Kendall is settling into her hotel room and preparing for her many appearances in the upcoming days.

The model captioned the photo, “don’t @ me”. While it is just a popular slang phrase, Kendall may be throwing shade at her haters following an unfortunate photo leak, details the Inquisitr. Kendall seems to be taking the controversy in stride. As a true professional, her modeling work hasn’t been affected yet and fans doubt it will be. Kendall Jenner is known for her calm, cool, and collected energy. It’ll take a lot more than a few internet trolls to make her flustered.

Kendall was already in Paris — and New York — earlier this month, but took a little break from the city of love to walk in shows in Milan. The jet-setting model has a full schedule and alone time in her hotel room is probably very much appreciated.

She’s not totally alone in Paris. Her supermodel BFF, Bella Hadid, is also in Paris for Fashion Week, Daily Mail reports. The pair, in fact, has already partied in Paris together. Last night, Bella Hadid hosted the Chrome Hearts party — which Kendall attended. Both supermodels wore sultry little black dresses that showed off their incredible figures and taste for fashion. The party also had the incredible Cindy Crawford in attendance — which is no surprise considering how her mini-me Kaia is working the runways in Paris right this second.

It can even be assumed that Bella and Kendall flew into Paris together, alongside Gigi Hadid. All three girls posted pictures of them posing outside of what can only be a private plane. Anything for the runway queens! Gigi is also set to storm the runway in Paris in the coming days. Fans of the trio can expect tons of backstage candids and stunning selfies.