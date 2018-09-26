Watch Sevilla FC Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Mid-Week Match Online

European Champions Real Madrid head into Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, where they have won only one of their last six games, to face ninth-place Sevilla.

Real Madrid head into a danger match when they face ninth-place Sevilla at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium – a venue where Los Blancos have won only one time in their most recent six visits, as AS USA recounts – and this time the European Champions will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Italy over the summer, but who was the top goal-scoring force for Los Blancos. But Real Madrid will need to overcome his absence to come out of Andalusia with three points in the match that will live stream on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored against Sevilla 27 times in 18 games, meaning that Real Madrid could count on at least one or two goals from their former star every time they faced Sevilla. In fact, Ronaldo scored against the Andalusian side more than against any other La Liga team.

But Real Madrid Manager Juan Lopetegui has another weapon at his disposal for this trip to Seville — a remarkable depth in goal, with a decision in every game between, as Marca.com puts it, “the best goalkeeper in the world or the best goalkeeper in Europe.”

That would be a choice between Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois, newly signed from Chelsea over the summer, and Costa Rican Keylor Navas who despite having started four games so far in 2018/2019, has lost his undisputed top spot in the goalkeeping rotation.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid. David Ramos / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid Spanish La Liga mid-week La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, September 26, at the legendary 44,000-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 27.

Both Real Madrid and Sevilla come into the match on two-game winning streaks, but while Sevilla had a relatively easy time on Sunday, blowing away Levante 6-2, as Sky Sports reported, Real Madrid was forced to grind out a 1-0 win over Espanyol, spending the entire second half defending the single tally by Marco Asensio shortly before halftime.

Watch a preview of the Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid Wednesday match in the video below, courtesy of BeSoccer.

To watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid Spain La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the mid-week clash of La Liga’s Matchday Six stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ Football will also carry the Sunday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Real vs. Sevilla showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid, see LiveSoccerTV.com.