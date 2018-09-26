Michael Avenatti Hits Back Strong After Trump Attack, Calls President ‘Habitual Liar And Complete Narcissist’

Trump had called Avenatti a 'third rate lawyer' after Avenatti released an affidavit from a third woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Donald Trump had long shied away from attacking Michael Avenatti but finally turned his fire toward the lawyer after he helped a third woman come forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Avenatti’s response was swift and brutal.

On Wednesday, Avenatti released a sworn affidavit from former government employee Julie Swetnick, who claimed that Kavanaugh and a friend would target women to be gang raped at parties during high school, per the Inquisitr. Swetnick’s claim piggybacks off two other accusers who said that Kavanaugh was sexually aggressive both in high school and college.

Though Donald Trump had long avoided directly engaging with Michael Avenatti — a rare show of restraint from a president often quick to attack foes on Twitter — he finally did so on Wednesday. In a tweet a little more than an hour after Avenatti released Swetnick’s statement, Trump called him a “third rate lawyer” and claimed that the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh were false.

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Michael Avenatti wasted no time in responding to Donald Trump, hitting the president for the guilty plea from his former lawyer in relation to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Though Trump initially denied paying off the adult film star to keep quiet about claims that the two had an affair in the months after Trump’s son was born, he later admitted to doing so, and lawyer Michael Cohen was convicted of campaign finance violations for the unreported payments.

In a tweet, Michael Avenatti made reference to Cohen and called Trump a “habitual liar and complete narcissist who is also a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation.”

“False accusations?” Like those crimes your fixer Cohen pled to? You are an habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation. You are so inept that your “best and brightest” are Cohen and Giuliani. Let’s go. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti went further, attacking Donald Trump as a pretend “tough guy” who has become the laughingstock of the rest of the world.

“Trump pretends he is a tough guy,” Avenatti wrote. “He is nothing of the kind. He grew up spoiled with a silver spoon in his mouth and a gold toilet under his butt. He was handed everything. That is why the majority of America & the UN laughs at him and calls him a con. But at least Putin is a fan.”

Trump pretends he is a tough guy. He is nothing of the kind. He grew up spoiled with a silver spoon in his mouth and a gold toilet under his butt. He was handed everything. That is why the majority of America & the UN laughs at him and calls him a con. But at least Putin is a fan — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

It is not clear what will happen with the allegations made by Julie Swetnick. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing with the initial accuser of Brett Kavanaugh, a woman named Christine Blasey Ford, but has not responded to a second accuser who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself during college. Republicans on the committee have scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh for Friday, less than a day after Ford’s testimony is scheduled.