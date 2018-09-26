The 10 Cutest Pics Of Kim Kardashian’s Daughter, Chicago

The self-proclaimed Queen of Selfies — Kim Kardashian — isn’t shy about sharing pictures of her three children with her fans.

In early January, Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their newest addition via surrogate. They named her Chicago, but more recently, Kardashian has taken to calling her Chi, pronounced “shy,” according to a Cosmopolitan report from last month. The business mogul doesn’t feel that the three-syllable name flows like her two other children’s names do.

Chicago is the baby of the family right now, and she’s lucky to have older siblings like big brother Saint, 2 and big sister North, 5. Saint often appears in pictures with his 8-month-old sister.

Chicago is also part of a group of cousin “triplets” as her mother so aptly called them. Her Aunt, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her cousin Stormi just about two weeks after she arrived. Then, aunt Khloe Kardashian had True Thompson about three months after Chicago’s birth.

The author of an entire book on selfies titled Selfish, the mother of three still makes time for her children both in life and on her social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s youngest daughter — Chicago — could not be any cuter. Following are ten of the all-time cutest pictures of the sweet baby girl.

It is no secret that Chi’s big brother, Saint, adores her. Here he is cheesing in this picture, while Chicago shows off what a big girl she is. Chicago is sitting up and looking adorable, just like a twin to her mother.

This lucky little girl also has two cousins that she’ll get to grow up with. There is little doubt that these three gorgeous babies — Chi, True, and Stormi — will be as close as their mothers.

Kim recently released her Classic Blossom Collection with plenty of pictures of herself covered in cherry blossoms, and baby Chi got in on the cherry blossoms too — with an adorable swimsuit covered in them.

Here’s Chi having a small moment to play big sister with her cousin True. Chi’s letting her slightly younger cousin know that she supports her through thick and thin — or at least while they’re playing.

Here’s another adorable sibling moment for Saint and Chicago. The sweet big brother is hugging his baby sister, and of course, she looks cute.

Here’s a moment where Chi’s just hanging out and being herself in a simple white onesie. The baby’s resemblance to her mother is undeniable.

This adorable family picture of the party of five rocked the Internet for a bit — especially since it features a rare smilingly Kanye West, with baby Chi sitting contentedly in his lap.

In this sweet Easter moment, dad and mom stare adoringly at their newest addition. Rumor has it that they might be planning on making Chi a big sister sometime in the future — if everything goes well.

It’s not surprising that Saint shows up in so many of Chicago’s pictures. He’s a loving big brother, and here he is giving his sister a sweet kiss on the nose.

Finally, like mother like daughter — here’s Kim and Chicago in baby’s first selfie, complete with an adorable filter.