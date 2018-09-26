Carole Radziwill ‘Wrote A Handwritten Note’ To Bethenny Frankel After Dennis Shields’ Death, Did She Respond?

Carole Radziwill reached out to her former 'RHONY' co-star, despite their feud.

Carole Radziwill seems to be willing to let bygones be bygones.

Following the sudden death of Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend, Dennis Shields, the former Real Housewives of New York City star has put their differences aside and, during a new interview, Radziwill revealed that she recently sent Frankel a note.

“I did [it] the old-fashioned way. I wrote a handwritten note,” Radziwill revealed to Us Weekly during an appearance at GoldBar in New York City on Tuesday, September 25.

While celebrating the anniversary for Evine After Dark, a sex and intimacy show, Radziwill said that while Frankel hadn’t yet offered her a response to the note, she didn’t exactly expect one. Radziwill elaborated to say that she understands why Frankel is staying silent after the tragic loss of her partner.

“There’s no reason to respond back,” Radziwill said. “I remember when my husband [Anthony Radziwill] passed away [in 1999]. I really appreciated people who wrote. Email was around, but not necessarily texting. But to get a note in the mail was really nice, and there’s no pressure to respond to that.”

Although Radziwill and Frankel have endured an intense feud on The Real Housewives of New York City — as well as online — in recent months, Radziwill told the magazine that she wishes her former co-star well and hates to see anyone endure the loss of a partner.

On August 10, after dating Frankel for about two years, Shields — a New York-based businessman — was found dead of a suspected overdose at 51-years-old.

Carole Radziwill starred alongside Bethenny Frankel for four seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City before calling it quits with the series in July.

At the time of her decision to part ways with Bravo TV, Radziwill hinted that she was happy to be leaving Frankel behind. As fans well know, the two women butted heads throughout the 10th season of the show earlier this year– and have not been able to reconcile their former friendship.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s [Real Housewives of New York City], I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill explained to The Daily Dish. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

“I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 is currently in production and expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year.