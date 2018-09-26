‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Colton Underwood’s Final Rose Location Unveiled, Reports Reality Steve

Early 'Bachelor' spoilers are already emerging for Colton Underwood's journey to find love

Next up for ABC’s The Bachelor franchise is Colton Underwood’s journey to find his future wife. Filming is in its early stages right now, but gossip king Reality Steve is already doling out spoilers. The dates will take place in Los Angeles, or relatively nearby, for the first few episodes. However, the exotic travel will start up later in the season — and it sounds like some future locations are already being pinned down.

In his latest blog post, Reality Steve shares some Bachelor spoilers about where the show is said to be heading late in Season 23. Oftentimes, the gossip king doesn’t reveal these types of tidbits until later in filming, as he can’t necessarily confirm the information that he’s getting until close to when the filming takes place. In this case, it seems that he’s gathered intel from multiple sources and feels confident in sharing the details right now.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers reveal that later on in Season 23, Colton Underwood and his remaining ladies will spend time somewhere in Asia. He says he doesn’t have the exact location breakdown yet, though the Bachelor franchise has hit quite a few beautiful Asian locations in past seasons. Thailand has been a popular destination in the past, and the show has used spots in Bali and Vietnam too. In addition, Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette finale last spring took place in the Maldives.

As for the overnight fantasy suite dates and the final rose ceremony, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that these will take place somewhere in Spain. Fans of the franchise may remember that Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season spent time in Spain — and that the location brought great things for Rachel and her final rose recipient, Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

There may well be some additional locations factored into Season 23 somewhere, but Asia and Spain are as specific as Reality Steve could be thus far. The Bachelor filming typically wraps up in mid-November — give or take a few days — so additional spoilers will emerge before that final rose ceremony is held.

Show creator Mike Fleiss has been sharing a few teasers here and there via Twitter since filming started. He says that the ladies for Season 23 are smitten, and that so far Colton is a happy man. As the Inquisitr has detailed, Bachelor spoilers regarding Underwood’s first impression rose have emerged, but it’ll take a while yet before any true front-runners are uncovered.

Will Colton Underwood find lasting love this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season? His journey to find the perfect catch debuts in early January, and plenty of spoilers will become available before that premiere episode airs.