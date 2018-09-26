Cheyenne Floyd Defends Herself Against Fans Who Think She Shouldn’t Appear On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Cheyenne Floyd is Teen Mom OG’s newest cast member. However, some online haters believe that she wasn’t a good choice for the show.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Cheyenne Floyd has heard talk that some fans don’t want her on the show because she has already appeared on other MTV shows such as Are You The One? and The Challenge, or because she wasn’t a teenager when she gave birth to her daughter Ryder.

“I think that a lot of people are stuck on the word and at the end of the day I’m still young mom. I still have the same struggles and I’m still learning just like everyone else. I don’t think 23 is the ideal age to have a baby. She was unplanned, so in other ways, other than me not being a teen, I have different things that you can relate. So instead of me screaming all day long that I’m not a teen mom, I’d rather just talk about things that I am,” Floyd told the magazine.

Cheyenne and her baby daddy Cory Wharton share one child together, daughter Ryder. The pair met while filming The Challenge back in 2016 and dated briefly. Cory did not learn that he was Ryder’s father until the little girl was already 6-months-old, which is something that fans will see addressed during the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

“Prior to doing Teen Mom, we kept everything to ourselves as far as what happened, so it’s going to be really interesting to see what the viewers think after they find out. We’re good. We’re best friends. We work together with everything and put everything into Ryder. So we have a good relationship,” Floyd added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cheyenne Floyd was added to the cast partly to replace Farrah Abraham’s storyline. Farrah was fired from the MTV reality series last season after she refused to end her involvement with the adult entertainment industry.

Upon learning that Floyd would be one of the girls replacing her, along with Bristol Palin, Abraham revealed her thoughts on the casting.

“There’s no intelligence there and I actually feel like the Teen Mom fans deserve to have better people fill my position and they deserve to have better quality. They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies. They’re Teen Mom, like, fans, and that’s fine if you are, but don’t go on my show that you watched, talk s—t about me, act like me, it’s like white Girl Interrupted. It’s not cool, it’s not OK,” Farrah said.