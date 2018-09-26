Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Sultry ‘Vogue Mexico’ Cover On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski had added a new magazine cover to her resume. The statuesque beauty with close to 20 million followers on Instagram is on the cover of Vogue Mexico, and she shared the sultry photo in a post on her IG page.

In the image, Ratajkowski rocks a dramatic smoky eye, and she seems to be wearing a black feathered outfit. It also looks like her hair is swirling around her. The cover headline calls her an “obsession,” and her millions of fans seem to reinforce that notion.

Many of them flooded the comments section of the post with compliments.

“WOWOWOWW,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “So stoked for u. U were born to model and it’s amazing to see ur career take off as of late with regard to Versace, DG, and now V.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ratajkowski walked the runway during Milan Fashion Week. She strutted her stuff in a black slinky satin dress for Versace alongside other well-known models — like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

During MFW, she also walked for Dolce and Gabbana. During this show, she wore a pale blue ruched dress with puffy sleeves, Entertainment Tonight reports. Ratajkowski wore a red rose in her hair and the look was paired with black pumps and socks — plus a silver clutch.

Ratajkowski has become known for posting photos in which she’s not wearing much in the way of clothing. But that’s been changing of late. Could this be part of an effort to gain more high profile jobs for luxury brands? Or does it have more to do with the changing seasons, and the fact that she’s in Europe?

Whatever the reason, Ratajkowski recently posted two photos in which she’s wearing a thick tan sweater dress that almost looks like a bathrobe. The model let a little skin show though, with an exposed leg and shoulder.

The Daily Mail reports that Ratajkowski wore a chocolate brown knee-length dress — complete with chunky tall boots — as she appeared on an Italian talk show recently. According to the article, the model ventured to a restaurant for a bite to eat with the show’s host, Alessandro Cattelan. Based on photos of their outing, they got roast chicken and Ratajkowski can be seen enjoying the food. She and Cattelan also posed for a selfie together.

Emily Ratjkowski got her big break after she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s hit song, “Blurred Lines.” But soon, she’ll be expanding her brand beyond modeling in a major way. Variety reports that she will star in an upcoming comedy on NBC called Bright Futures. The show is expected to premiere in 2019.