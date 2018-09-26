Elton John Announces Even More North American Tour Dates

Rocket Man says his farewell tour will now feature around 300 stops.

British singer and composer Elton John announced Wednesday he’ll be making at least 25 appearances across North America as part of his farewell tour.

The newly announced leg of the Rocket Man’s global farewell tour will snake through Canada and cross much of the U.S. According to Rolling Stone, in September, 2019 John will be starting in Salt Lake City, before moving on to Las Vegas and Tacoma. From there, he’ll cross into British Columbia to perform in Vancouver. The tour will continue across Canada to Toronto, before dipping back stateside to check off cities including Indianapolis, Nashville, Memphis, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Boston. The final stop for the leg will be Long Island.

Tickets for the newly announced performances will go on sale Friday, though express pre-sales will be available from Thursday, September 27 through to the following Monday.

A full list of events can be found at John’s official website.

The events are part of John’s colossal globe-trotting farewell, the Yellow Brick Road tour.

Announced earlier this year, the tour will span three years and circle the world multiple times. Earlier this year, John said he plans to make around 300 stops in total.

“I am determined to go out with a bang,” John told ABC News shortly after announcing the tour in January.

After half a century of performing, John said he felt it was time to stop traveling and spend more time with his children.

“Before the children, I thought… this is what I’m going be doing till the day I die,” he said.

The superstar continued by explaining he’d “rather be with my children than still be playing shows.”

“Our boys came into our life at a late time,” John said.

“I’ve never… experienced anything like it, being a father.”

John and his husband David Furnish have two sons, Zachary and Elijah. According to the Telegraph, the family spend most of their time residing at their mansion in Windor, just outside London.

However, just because he’s tired of traveling, John has said that doesn’t mean he’ll be disappearing from the music scene altogether.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t still be creative,” he told Rolling Stone.

“But I won’t travel any more…I don’t want to go out with a whimper,” he said.

John has been performing since the 1960s. At 15-years-old, he began his musical career as a pianist at a pub in Northwood, U.K.

Since then, John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling living musical artists.