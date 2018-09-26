‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry Details Ex Chris Lopez’s Violent Behavior In New Book

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has opened up about her former boyfriend Chris Lopez’s violent behavior in her new book.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry details her time with Chris Lopez, whom she shares her youngest son — Lux — with. The MTV personality says that she and Chris tried to work things out, but that they just couldn’t stay together.

“We tried to get back together and work things out, but it only lasted for about a month. After that time of being together, we didn’t speak for a period of eight months,” Lowry said.

The Teen Mom 2 star went on to reveal that in the weeks following little Lux’s birth she was “hurt in so many ways” by Lopez.

“I’ve had my bedroom window broken while the baby was asleep with me in the room. My back door had been broken while all of my kids were at home. I’ve had s**t about me told to my children. I don’t care if the baby is six weeks or six years old, a dad should not talk down about the mother of his child,” Kailyn stated.

In addition, Kailyn Lowry revealed that all of the financial burden of taking care of Lux fell on her shoulders, as Chris Lopez did not contribute anything to his son. This led the Teen Mom to believe that she should get all of the time with Lux, because she was the one doing all of the sacrificing.

“Why should I give up my holidays or other milestones with our child? I shouldn’t because I take on all of the responsibilities, therefore, I feel like I should get all of the rewards.”

However, Kailyn and Chris have seemingly reconciled since the book was written. The pair have been seen together on social media, and even joined forces to throw their little boy a first birthday party together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she still loved Chris Lopez despite all of the drama. The Teen Mom 2 star also shockingly added that she never loved her other two baby daddies — high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, or former husband Javi Marroquin — the way that she loved Chris.

“I don’t think I’ll ever settle down in a real relationship. The one relationship that I gave my all in completely f**ed me up. I’m still in love with Chris. We didn’t speak for eight months and I’m still in love with him,” Lowry said through tears during a recent Teen Mom 2 special.