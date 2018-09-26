Kristen Bell Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her For Smoking Weed In Front Of Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell has no time for negativity in her life.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the actress confessed to Marc Maron on his popular WTF podcast that she does indulge in weed from time to time despite the fact that her husband, Dax Shepard, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. Dax just celebrated 14 years of sobriety this past year and Bell said that it doesn’t bug him when she smokes weed in front of him.

“He likes drugs and alcohol,” Bell told Maron. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

But since the interview came out, Bell has received a lot of backlash from people who think that it is unfair of her to smoke weed in front of her husband, who has had problems in the past with drugs and alcohol. And according to Too Fab, the backlash against the actress was just brought to her attention just before she appeared on an episode of The View.

“I just found out about this, by the way. If you’re not using your critical thinking skills and you can’t give me the benefit of the doubt in a situation and you just come at me, I don’t have time for that, I just don’t. I respond to positive things.”

Bell then told the panel that she actually heard about all the negativity toward her from her husband.

“He said he lost his privilege to drink, I didn’t,” she told the ladies of The View. “He’s like, that would be like asking a diabetic spouse, don’t ever eat sugar in front of me.”

And Bell also explained that since her husband has been sober for over 14 years now, she feels as though it’s fine to be able to smoke in front of him without having to worry about any consequences. Bell says that if Shepard was only sober for like a year or so, she may have handled things differently.

“But if he sees me smoke a vape once a month, he’s not giving me signals that he’s going out on a three day bender.”

Most recently, Bell applauded her husband on Instagram for celebrating 14 years sober. The post came on September 1 and in it, Bell shared a series of photos of herself and Dax together as well as a heartfelt message.

“I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human,” she gushed.

They seem like a really great couple!