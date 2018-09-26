Tropical Storm Kirk Resurfaces, Poses Threat To Caribbean Islands

Redevelopment poses a threat to several islands.

After seemingly fading away, Tropical Storm Kirk has redeveloped in the Caribbean and will pose a threat to several islands in the sea, reports the Weather Channel.

The storm has emerged again to the east of the Lesser Antilles and will bring heavy rain and winds to the islands. Those conditions will lead to flooding and mudslides in several areas, which will mean that thousands may need to be evacuated.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued advisories for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe. Three others were advised that conditions were possible in Barbuda, St. Croix, and San Jan, Puerto Rico.

As is often the case with a new storm, the U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters will fly through the storm, expected to do so at some point today. That move will help the NHC get a better handle on the storm itself and allow it to make better projections about what could happen with the storm.

On Monday, the storm broke up after Kirk lost its center circulation in the middle of the Atlantic after starting in Africa. But in the first half of this week, the storm regained strength, got a center, and is now moving quickly, starting Wednesday about 300 miles east-southeast and moving west.

The remnants of #Kirk are producing tropical-storm-force winds as the system moves quickly westward across the tropical Atlantic, and could reacquire tropical cyclone status during the next few days. pic.twitter.com/S5ZXLdIE83 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 24, 2018

These countries will be expecting tropical storm-force winds of over 39 MPH in the next three days. Currently, the forecast and projection aren’t certain, and more will be gathered from the fly through of the Hurricane Hunters as the NHC is expecting to get a better picture of where the center of the storm is.

The forecast has the storm hitting the Windward Islands, starting with Barbados on Thursday, then weakening as it makes its way through the islands. There is a significant chance that the storm could grow in intensity before it strikes Barbados, now forecast to be at a speed of 50 MPH.

Kirk’s big threat to the area will be rain, with rainfall totals as high as 10 inches possible from Barbados to as far as Guadeloupe. Rain will likely bring flooding to the area, which has produced devastation in the Carolinas. It will be especially bad in these regions as it will also bring mudslides in many parts of the islands.

Fortunately for residents of the Windward Islands, the storm will experience wind shear which will either change the direction of the storm or lower its wind speed.