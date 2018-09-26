Tom Arnold Calls Former ‘Roseanne’ Co-Star Sara Gilbert A ‘Jinx’

From ‘The Conners’ to ‘The Talk,’ the TV star has had a lot of bad luck this year.

Comedian and actor Tom Arnold has been making headlines lately saying that he has seen videotapes of President Donald Trump, who he does not like, doing inappropriate things that would devastate him if they ever got released, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The former Roseanne star has also made public comments about his ex-wife, Roseanne Barr, who was fired from ABC earlier this year after making alleged racist remarks on Twitter.

On the September 25 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, he did continue to discuss Barr, explaining that “she wasn’t a racist when [he] was with her,” but he also took a jab at Roseanne/The Conners actress Sara Gilbert, noted Page Six.

After being asked by a caller what he thought about Barr’s Roseanne character being killed off of the spinoff series The Conners, Arnold seemed shocked to learn that that was the way her absence was going to be explained to the audience.

“Is that true? Oh my God,” the 59-year-old said to WWHL host Andy Cohen. “I don’t know what to think.”

Then he told viewers what he thought about Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner on the two series and is also an executive producer of both.

“I think this: Sara Gilbert is a jinx on every show she’s on this year, let me tell you that.”

He did add an “I’m kidding,” but, as everyone who has followed the 43-year-old’s life this year knows, the statement has some truth backing it up.

In addition to all of the drama surrounding Roseanne/The Conners, Gilbert has also been very stressed out because of her day job.

As the creator, executive producer, and co-host of the daytime chatfest The Talk, she has had to deal with the aftermath caused by co-host Julie Chen quitting the show amid her husband Les Moonves being forced to resign from his position as chairman and CEO of CBS after being accused of multiple sexual misconduct violations. Chen had been with The Talk since it debuted on CBS in October of 2010 and had been loved very much by TV viewers.

Now, Gilbert and the other executives of the show will have to find a new person to sit on the show’s five-woman panel, which is a process they just went through in 2017 when Aisha Tyler left the program. Former rapper Eve eventually took her position on the series.

Additionally, earlier this year, she played a recurring character, Cheryl, on the CBS sitcom Living Biblically, which was panned by critics and canceled before airing all of its only season’s episodes.

“I wish them all the best,” Arnold told Bravo host Andy Cohen about Gilbert and the rest of his former cast mates.

Arnold’s new TV series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on Viceland and The Conners premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m.