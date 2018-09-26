Brittany Cartwright Debuts New Hair Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Premiere Date [Photos]

Brittany Cartwright is super curly!

Brittany Cartwright debuted a bold new look to her fans and followers on Instagram on Tuesday, September 25.

As Vanderpump Rules fans await the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show, Cartwright has been staying active with her fans and followers on Instagram and — after sharing a slew of stunning weight loss photos earlier this month — she showed off a new hairstyle.

“Before….,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of a “before” shot of her straight hair.

Then, after working with hairstylist Bradley Leake, she posted another photo.

“After….,” she captioned her second post.

Although it is unclear what prompted Cartwright’s new look, drastic hairstyle changes aren’t exactly out of the ordinary for the longtime reality star. In fact, after spending several years as a brunette, Cartwright recently added blonde highlights to her hair — a look which she’s been showing off for the past several weeks.

Prior to Cartwright’s latest series of Instagram stories, she displayed a similar look while promoting a weight loss product.

In the caption of the post, Cartwright revealed that she was working on her physique as she and fiancé Jax Taylor near their wedding date.

“It’s honestly never too early to start working on your wedding body! I started months ago and let me tell you, It’s not that easy!” she wrote. “I’ve been trying to focus on my health and eating right but with all the trips and dinners out I’ve been giving myself a few much deserved cheat meals! With how healthy I usually try to eat sometimes these nights out mess with my stomach.. I get home from dinner feeling bloated and I know I’m not the only one ladies!!”

According to Brittany Cartwright, she has been using the detox program offered by Teami Blends for the entire month of September — and hasn’t been feeling bloated at all.

“It’s [100 percent] natural and I definitely recommend!” she added.

Although Cartwright and Taylor have been open with the fact that they are currently planning their wedding, they haven’t revealed many details with regard to when it will take place. As for where it will occur, Cartwright has been saying for months that she hopes to get married at The Kentucky Castle, which is located near her hometown.

Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars — including fiancé Jax Taylor — will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.