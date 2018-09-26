OJ Simpson Says Bill Cosby Should Get House Arrest, ‘Rapists Are Frowned Upon In Prison’

"I'm sure there will be guys protecting him but they're gonna have to put him in protective custody ... because it takes one nut, ya know?"

OJ Simpson thinks Bill Cosby should be sentenced to house arrest, saying that the 81-year-old will likely be a target to the other cons due to his age, wealth, and more specifically, the nature of his crime.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cosby was sentenced this week to no fewer than three years and no more than ten years for sexual assault. In handing out the sentence, Judge Steven O’Neill called Cosby a “sexually violent predator.”

As CNN reports, the 81-year-old will serve his sentence at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institute at Phoenix (SCI Phoenix), which is described as a “new, state-of-the art” maximum security prison. There, Cosby will be known simply as Inmate #NN7687.

OJ Simpson — who knows a thing or two about life in a maximum-security prison — served nine years behind bars for a 2007 armed robbery. And when a TMZ reporter caught up with the former football star on the golf course, Simpson said that Cosby is going to have a difficult time in prison.

“The problem is the nature of the crime. Rapists are frowned upon in prison.”

He also notes that Cosby will likely use his wealth to buy protection from other inmates — for all the good it will do.

“I’m sure there will be guys protecting him but they’re gonna have to put him in protective custody… because it takes one nut, ya know?”

Bill Cosby becomes Inmate 'NN7687' in Pennsylvania prison system https://t.co/huXJ9k9b3M pic.twitter.com/MaTXrdKmU6 — CP24 (@CP24) September 26, 2018

Protective custody, for those unfamiliar, is where prisons put inmates who are at risk of being targeted by other inmates. It’s usually reserved for snitches, former cops, and child abusers, amongst others. In protective custody, inmates spend 23 out of every 24 hours alone in a cell.

Simpson also suggests that Cosby will be a headache for the warden, what with his wealth and his advanced age. So much so that Simpson thinks Cosby’s sentence will be best served under house arrest.

“With his health and his age and the nature of the crime, there’s not a warden in this country wants the responsibility of a Bill Cosby. I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.”

Whether or not Bill Cosby will serve all of his sentence at SCI Phoenix remains unclear. At his advanced age, he may not even live to complete his sentence. What’s more, his declining health may mean that he’s eventually put into a prison hospital, where he could theoretically spend his remaining years.