Khloe Kardashian Says She Owes Kourtney Kardashian An Apology For Mom Shaming Her In The Past

Khloe Kardashian has discovered the ups and downs of motherhood, and now she reveals that she owes her sister — Kourtney Kardashian — an apology.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Us Weekly Magzine, Khloe Kardashian, who gave birth to her first child, daughter True, back in April, says that she now understands the struggles of being a mom — and that she needs to apologize to Kourtney Kardashian for all of the things that she used to say to her before she had a child herself.

“I’m still in my pajamas right now, I’ve been up since five, I have not had a second to even change my clothes. I haven’t even washed my face, my morning has been so crazy,” Khloe said, adding that she now feels bad for all the times she called out Kourtney for doing something similar.

“I feel bad that I used to call Kourtney and be like, ‘Oh, God. You look so Mom. I feel bad that I used to do that. I’m gonna apologize to Kourt,” Khloe added.

Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, earlier this year. At the time she and Thompson were living in Ohio, where Tristan plays for the the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the end of the NBA season, the couple moved back to L.A. to be near Khloe’s famous family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, now that a brand new season is getting ready to start, the family is heading back east. They are going to be bringing little True back to the place where she spent her first few months of life.

Sources previously told Radar Online that the reality star can’t wait to get back to Cleveland, where she feels more at ease — away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

“She’s far more sensitive to criticism and people’s view of her relationship when she’s in Hollywood, partly because her friends and family are constantly bringing it up and mining through social media 24/7. When she’s in Ohio it’s easier to switch that off and turn her back on negativity,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Khloe Kardashian will be commuting between Cleveland and L.A. frequently as she heads home to California to conduct business for her Good American clothing line, as well as to see her famous family and friends.

