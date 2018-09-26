Khloe Kardashian Knows It’s Hard For Tristan Thompson To Say No To Other Women, Per ‘Life & Style’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been a roller coaster ride over the past five months, and now the couple may be facing a new obstacle.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Life & Style Magazine, Tristan Thompson was rumored to be getting “touchy-feely” with a girl at the club last week. The news comes just five months after the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

According to sources, Kardashian knows that Thompson has a hard time being around beautiful women who are constantly throwing themselves at him.

“[She] wants to trust Tristan, but the thought of him traveling on the road with his team brings back terrible memories. The problem is, Khloe doesn’t want to follow Tristan around the country with a newborn, but she knows that women throw themselves at him when he’s out with friends — and she knows how difficult it is for him to say no,” an insider told the magazine.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe back in April after photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter True. Now, reports of bad behavior from the basketball player are flaring up again.

“Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night. They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt,” a source told Us Weekly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is said to be getting angry about haters calling him out online, as well as the media speculating about his behavior, whenever he goes out without Khloe Kardashian by his side.

Sources told Hollywood Life that the NBA player has been working hard to rebuild his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and that he has gone to great lengths to earn her trust back.

“Tristan checks in with her constantly when he goes out and only has eyes for her. He loves her and is totally faithful! He has learned his lessons, and he never wants to embarrass himself or Khloe like that again,” a source revealed.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t opened up much about Tristan Thompson’s past cheating, although she has acknowledged it a few times. It seems she wants to keep their relationship and personal life private, especially since she’s already been through a heartbreaking public split with former husband Lamar Odom.