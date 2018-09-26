Florence Flooding Still Impacting South Carolina

Over a week since the storm left the area, South Carolina is still struggling.

After getting through the wind and the rain that Hurricane Florence brought, residents of South Carolina have a new issue with the flooding left behind by the storm, reports NBC News.

Rivers in the state are reaching historic high water levels and are on the verge of bursting in several towns. Many towns are still underwater following the initial storm and now more are expected to follow as the water flowing down from North Carolina proves too much.

Residents of Georgetown, South Carolina, know that the flooding is coming and the question is only when it will come. Local business owner Robert Maring described the situation as “like being stalked by a turtle.”

Georgetown is in an especially difficult location in the state, sitting right on Winyah Bay the confluence of several rivers in the region. The bay is expected to see record flooding almost two weeks after Florence made landfall in North Carolina. The city felt little of the actual storm, with downed trees as the worst impacts felt in the city.

This week saw Georgetown County officials recommend the evacuation of over 8,000 residents with weather forecasters predicting record flooding of 10 feet from the bay, with some areas right on the water experiencing slight flooding.

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Conway, South Carolina, in the wake of Hurricane #Florence, as buildings remain submerged more than 10 days after it made landfall. https://t.co/4mIBfCn5uS pic.twitter.com/h5PEm7gD9v — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2018

Flooding is anticipated near the Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers with Conway, North Carolina, seeing inundation from flooding from the same rivers damaging streets and buildings.

“This area’s never flooded before, it should never flood,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick to local TV station WMBF.

More rain is forecast for the Carolina coast according to the National Weather Service thanks to a tropical disturbance sitting off the coast. That storm may not make landfall but will still bring high amounts of rain to South Carolina which will further fill the rivers.

While houses and bridges will be under threat today, the floodwaters are not expected to hit highs until some point on Thursday. That will lead to the most damage Georgetown has ever seen as the town could well be completely underwater on Thursday or Friday.

One bright side to how slowly this has been moving through the Carolinas has been that it has made it easy for forecasters to predict flooding through the region. That has resulted in no rescues made in South Carolina, reports CBS News, South Carolinians have not been surprised by the flooding and the slow pace of the floodwaters has helped make evacuations easy. That doesn’t mean this flooding won’t devastate the town as it will cause extensive damage throughout Georgetown and other cities.