Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Saint & Chicago

Kim Kardashian is just like any other mom, and loves to show off her adorable kids.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a sweet snapshot of her son, Saint, with his baby sister, Chicago — and fans gushed over the cute photo.

In the black and white photograph, the two siblings are seen cuddled up together as they look like they’ve been happily playing with one another. Little Chicago resembles her famous mother as she is seen wearing a floral onesie, looking at the camera with a sweet expression on her face.

Chicago’s big brother, Saint, sits behind her and gives a huge smile to the camera. Saint is wearing a pair of black shorts and a Harley Davidson t-shirt. The little boy has a bandage on his knee, and looks thrilled to be spending time with his family. Absent from the sibling photo is the oldest West child, North.

Little Saint seems to have a very outgoing personality. Recently, Kardashian has posted photos of her only son during fun and silly moments, such as holding up a mask of his dad Kanye West’s face while pretending to be his famous father.

She also recently posted a photo of the little boy having fun on the beach. In the picture his hair is in braids and he’s wearing a pair of black swim trunks. He has sand all over his legs, and has a wide grin on his face.

In another photo, Saint is holding his baby sister on his shoulders as he beams with delight.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that little Saint is obsessed with his younger sister, and is often excited to spend time with baby Chicago. Saint apparently also loves spending time with his younger cousins — Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies,” Kardashian told People Magazine in July.

Kim also went on to state that she loves that Khloe and Kylie are mothers now, as they can relate to any parenting struggles she may be having.

“I don’t know what the word is — not really an ‘I told you so,’ but … ‘Okay, you get it now. Welcome to the Mom Club.’ They finally understand what it is like when I am really tired at work, when I’ve been up and feeding all night long, or things like that, those things they really didn’t get. It’s fun to see them really understand it now,” Kim Kardashian admitted.