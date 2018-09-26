Julie Swetnick Pictures: New Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Is Former Government Employee Who Held Security Clearance

The former federal employee is attracting viral attention after lawyer Michael Avenatti released her identity on Wednesday.

Julie Swetnick has come forward as the third woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and the Washington resident is now finding viral attention for her claims that he participated in gang rapes as a high school student.

Swetnick’s story had been revealed in part by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who said earlier this week that she would be coming forward as the third person to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of attempted sexual assault or other sexual misconduct. On Wednesday, Avenatti revealed the accuser’s identity — posting a picture of Julie Swetnick on Twitter — and shared some details about her life, including that she had previously held a government security clearance.

In an affidavit posted by Avenatti online, Swetnick claimed that when Kavanaugh was a high school student in the early 1980s, he and others would spike the drinks of girls at house parties to “cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.'”

Swetnick claimed that Brett Kavanaugh worked in tandem with friend Mark Judge, who was also identified by previous accuser Christine Blasey Ford as being in the room when she claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” Swetnick said.

Swetnick revealed that she had been a victim of gang rape in 1982 at a party where both Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present, though she did not accuse Kavanaugh of raping her.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

As CNBC noted, Michael Avenatti had already shared many of these details earlier in the week when he announced that a third woman was accusing Kavanaugh of misconduct. At the same time of his announcement, Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were freshmen at Yale.

Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled testimony from Ford on Thursday, but has not invited Ramirez to speak to Senators about her allegations — and do not appear to be planning to do so. Republicans have scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh on Friday morning.

Julie Swetnick has found some viral attention since coming forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of encouraging gang rapes, and many details about her life have trickled out. The Washington, D.C., resident has worked for the U.S. government, including at the Department of Homeland Security. She has previously held a security clearance, which supporters note lends credibility to her claims against Kavanaugh.