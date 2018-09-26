Naked Man Chases People Around Chick-Fil-A Parking Lot Demanding They Check Out His Assets

Palm Coast resident Cory Hatzl, 30, of Princess Rose Drive, stripped naked in a Chick-fil-A parking lot and ran around demanding numerous people check out his penis and butt, while then berating them as being “gay” for looking at him, as reported by the Daytona Beach News Journal. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office report, it isn’t completely clear why he stripped down or why he began yelling at people, demanding attention. In fact, they admit they really know very little about what his motivations were.

Arianna Mabini said that when her boyfriend called her at about 1:15 a.m., he was riding his bike home from work, but had to tell her that there was a naked guy chasing him on foot. He provided her with an account of where he was, saying things such as he had reached the Winn Dixie and the man was still headed in his direction. For reasons no one knows, he became fixated on her boyfriend Donald Ellis and continued chasing him until he reached the Chick-fil-A located on 1000 Palm Coast Parkway.

Ellis and Mabini stated they had no knowledge of Hatzl prior to this encounter. Hatzl has said very little to authorities and has not yet disclosed why he was chasing Ellis. When they both came to a stop at the restaurant, where Ellis was meeting Mabini, that is when Hatzl began behaving even more erratically.

The Daytona Beach News Journal reports that Hatzl, still naked, started trying to pick a fight with Ellis. He accused him of looking at his penis and then went on to tell him to look at his butt, at which point he again accused Ellis of being gay. Mabini reported that she told her boyfriend to leave the area to try to avoid any chance of there being a physical altercation, and she then called 911.

When police arrived, Hatzl was still naked and had taken to yelling at passersby. He was also telling them to look at his penis and butt and then calling them gay for either looking or not looking as the case may be. It was reported that he was also yelling a number of other things that were not fully intelligible. Police ordered him to put on a pair of shorts prior to taking him into custody. He tried to avoid that, and continued yelling “look at my penis!”

Police did eventually get him under enough control to place him in a cruiser and take him to a holding facility. He is being held on $1,000 bail, and police still have no idea what prompted his actions. He was charged with disorderly conduct, breach of peace, and resisting arrest.