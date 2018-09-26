Whoopi Goldberg Confirms There Will Be A New ‘Sister Act’ Film, But With A Twist

It’s been 25 years since Sister Act 2 was released — 26 since the original film came out — and fans of Whoopi Goldberg’s eccentric nun have been hoping that she will be reprising her role in the not too distant future.

And while they may be getting their wish for a new Sister Act film, their beloved Goldberg has confirmed that she won’t play a major role in the movie.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the comedian and talk show host shared that Disney, ABC‘s parent company, is planning to “reboot” the franchise, according to SFGate. While talking to host Kate Garraway, Goldberg fielded some questions that the British public had been asking of her, and one of those questions was regarding the movie.

Rather than getting her fans’ hopes up for a future appearance in the film, the actress was completely honest about the result of talks with the studio.

“We’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction. So it won’t be a ‘Sister Act 3,’ it will be a brand new rendition of ‘Sister Act.’ And I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

There are plenty of questions regarding this reboot — as nothing so much as the location of the new film has been confirmed. The first and second movies took place in San Francisco, but it remains to be seen if the new one will take place there as well.

This reboot has been touted for years already, with the first report of a reboot coming in 2015 when writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah were said to have been hired to work on the film. At this stage, no confirmation has been given on any cast who may have been hired for the film, and there isn’t even a sniff as to what the plot will be about.

What fans can apparently look forward to is a short cameo by the original undercover nun, although even Goldberg doesn’t know how long or how short that cameo may be.

The first film saw Goldberg — playing the role of Deloris — going into the convent undercover, to hide out from the mob. While there, she breathed life into the half-dead choir in the church, and even took on some higher beliefs of her own. The second installment had her return to the church to help a group of Catholic school students win a singing competition that would help to save their school.