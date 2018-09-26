Nikki Haley Says That The Laughter Trump Got At His U.N. Speech Was Out Of ‘Respect’

"I saw that the media was trying to make it something disrespectful. That’s not what it was."

Nikki Haley, the United Nations ambassador for the United States, says that the laughter Donald Trump got at his Tuesday U.N. speech was a show of respect.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York, in a speech that didn’t go over particularly well — depending on whom you ask. Speaking before the assembled delegates of the accomplishments of his administration, the president made a claim that some found worthy of a chuckle.

“In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. America’s–so true.”

The statement drew audible laughter from the crowd, and Trump himself was taken aback.

“Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK.”

Trump then chuckled, drawing even more amusement from the audience.

Haley claims that the laughter didn’t come from a place of derision, but rather, out of respect. Speaking to Fox & Friends, Haley claimed that the attendees laughed at Trump because they value his honesty.

“They loved how honest he is. It’s not diplomatic and they find it funny…. When he goes and he is very truthful, they kind of were taken back by it.”

She also said that, if any of the attendees at the meeting were hostile towards or dismissive of Donald Trump, it didn’t show in their behavior.

“All day yesterday, they were falling over themselves to get a picture with him, to talk about how great his speech was…. They love that he’s honest with them and they’ve never seen anything like it, so there’s respect there. I saw that the media was trying to make it something disrespectful. That’s not what it was — they love to be with him.”

Great speech by @POTUS Trump at the United Nations General Assembly today detailing how his America First foreign policy agenda is making America and the world safer, stronger, and more prosperous! Proud to be there! America First! #UNGA pic.twitter.com/25iChAoq5f — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 26, 2018

As of this writing, no news agency appears to have verified Haley’s claim that attendees were attempting to get pictures with Trump.

It’s not just Nikki Haley who is attempting to paint the scene in a positive light. Trump himself, for his part, later said that his statement was intended to get a laugh, according to Huffington Post.

“Oh, it was great. Well, that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”

Fox News, on the other hand, apparently tried to hide the laughter from its audience — at first anyway. As reported by the Inquisitr, the conservative-leaning network edited their clips of Trump’s U.N. speech so that viewers didn’t see the laughter. What’s more, the network didn’t show Trump’s reply to the laughter.