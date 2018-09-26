Washington Police Officer Kicking Teen In Back Captured On Viral Video

A viral video has been making the rounds on the internet, showing a police officer kicking a teenage boy in the back while breaking up the fight. Now the police department of Yakima, located in Washington state, is investigating the video — and the officer appearing in it — according to reports from Newsweek.

The Yakima police department revealed to the Yakima Herald on Monday that it had begun investigations into a video posted on Sunday to Facebook. The video in question appears to show one of its officers kicking the teenager to the ground after he had been pepper sprayed. The police officers were breaking up a fight taking place at the Central Washington State Fair.

The video quickly went viral, having attained more than 300,000 views and 6,000 shares on the social media service by Wednesday. Very little is seen in the video other than the officer in question kicking the teenager in the lower back after the boy had been maced. Other officers in the area screamed, “Get on the ground!”

Local police gave details of the fight to the Yakima Herald, saying that about 15 people were involved in the scrap — resulting in four teenagers being arrested. When speaking to the publication, Interim Chief of Police Gary Jones said that it was unclear why exactly the officer had kicked the teenager.

“I don’t know if [he] was one of the primary aggressors. That’s something the investigation will determine,” Jones said, revealing that very little is clear in the investigation so far.

Following the incident, the Yakima police department released a statement on Monday requesting that anyone with information about the incident come forward.

“Police officers are often faced with difficult situations that require immediate assessment of circumstances in order to protect the community and themselves,” said the statement. “I want to assure our community that use of force reviews are conducted in an objective, meticulous manner that requires layers of oversight. Anyone with information concerning this event is encouraged to contact the department and share what information they may have.”

Bill Pickett, the attorney for the unnamed teenager, told the Herald that the actions of law enforcement constituted “abusive and unacceptable conduct.”

“The family wants justice,” Pickett went on to say. “They need to know that they are heard, and they need to know that this type of conduct is wrong and they need to know that this is going to stop.”