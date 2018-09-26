‘Fox & Friends’ Host Mad That People Care About Brett Kavanaugh’s High School Days

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade had a bone to pick Wednesday morning with all of those who focused on what U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh did in high school and college and not his career as a judge.

Kilmeade argued with his fellow hosts about the allegations made by two women against Kavanaugh while the judge was in high school and college. Both allegations have slowed his rise to the Supreme Court and some suggest could derail it.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, charged that Kavanaugh attacked her at a high school party when they were both teenagers. She is expected to testify in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh, has accused the nominated Supreme Court jurist with exposing himself to her during a drunken dorm party while in college.

Public support has eroded for Kavanaugh since Ford’s initial allegations earlier this month. In a Fox News poll this week, 50 percent of respondents said that they would oppose his nomination to the land’s highest court, while 40 percent would vote to confirm him.

In August, the same polls showed that 45 percent of participants would confirm Kavanaugh and 46 would not.

“I was at back to school night last night for my 10th and 12th graders and little did I know, I was just trying to see if they’ve blown any shot of any success in life at 10th and 12th grade,” Kilmeade said sarcastically to his co-hosts Wednesday morning.

“Because that’s what I’m getting from this whole process. When in doubt, go back to high school and college, even if you’re in your 50s,” Kilmeade continued.

Kilmeade appeared to be unfazed when his co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt both chimed in to point out the seriousness of the allegations against Kavanaugh.

“They’re serious but they’re unproven, and for people to go in life and say let’s go back to high school to stop you from moving forward,” Kilmeade said on the show. “I heard of your transcript mattering in ninth grade for college, but I didn’t know your ninth and 10th grade actions could really reflect on what goes on in Supreme Court.”

President Donald Trump has remained in Kavanaugh’s corner throughout the allegations, charging that Congressional Democrats are smearing Kavanaugh in an attempt to slow and keep him from taking a seat on the court.

“It’s just a game for them but it’s a very dangerous game for our country,” Trump said of Democrats Tuesday while at the United Nations, ABC News noted. “I can tell you that false accusations are made against all sorts of people… it would be a horrible insult to our country if (Kavanaugh’s vote to the Supreme Court) doesn’t happen… it cannot be allowed to happen.”