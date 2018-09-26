‘The Real’ Host Shares Her Struggle To Conceive

The Real host Adrienne Bailon opened up about the struggle that she and husband Israel Houghton are facing in their attempts to start a family.

The former Disney Channel star explained that she knows her desire to become a mother can be daunting, particularly when faced with the possibility that time is ticking on her biological clock.

“I think I looked at myself and in my mind, I was like, ‘I’m a Cheetah Girl. I’m 19 years old,'” Bailon said.

“I woke up and was like, ‘Actually I’m going to be 35 in a few weeks. That makes a big difference. I can feel as youthful as I want on the inside and in my heart, but my ovaries are what they are. That sucks to hear that,” she revealed in a shocking statement.

The talk show host married Gospel star Houghton in a lavish ceremony in 2016. He’s already father to four children: Mariah, Jordan, Israel, and Milan.

Bailon, who famously dated Rob Kardashian for several years, noted that her struggle to conceive is not all that uncommon.

“Everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” she noted on the September 25 episode of The Real.

“I think for myself, I thought it would happen so easily for me. It just hasn’t happened that way,” she remarked.

“I have had to come to peace that it will happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that,” she added of her hopes for motherhood. “But, it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

Bailon noted, according to Page Six, that she dislikes when she is asked when she and her husband will have a baby, calling those types of remarks “insensitive” to someone who may be struggling to conceive.

She also quipped that she thought “having wide hips” and the fact that “I’m Latina” would make conception easier, remarking “I thought that if my husband looked at me I’d get pregnant.”

Bailon and Houghton were wed on November 11, 2016, in Paris — in front of about 70 people at the Hotel Plaza Athénée. The couple were friends for years before they began dating.

The 33-year-old looked stunning at her nuptials in her strapless mermaid gown with a plunging neckline. Among those in attendance were radio personality Angie Martinez and Bailon’s The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, as reported by People Magazine. She told the publication her wedding was “peace mixed with total excitement.”

The Real airs weekdays on Fox.