10 Times Meghan Markle Proved That She’s A Fashion Icon

From her stint on 'Suits,' to her first year as a royal, the Duchess of Sussex never ceases to amaze her fans with her chic wardrobe choices.

From the very first time that Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry, she’s had retailers praying that she chooses to wear their particular brand, lending it that well-known “Meghan Markle effect.” For the uninitiated, the Meghan Markle effect is a term used interchangeably with the stylish royal, and it is similar to the previously termed “Kate effect,” for her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. In a nutshell, it means that anything that the two duchesses wear translates to an inevitable sellout for the items — and huge recognition for the brand or designer responsible for putting it on the market.

Likewise, Meghan Markle’s sense of style influences and impresses far more than just her core fanbase. The royal fashionista walked away with People magazine’s Best Dressed Star of 2018, which, as The Inquisitr previously reported, is the rarest of royal accolades. The Duchess of Sussex has wowed fashion lovers for years, beginning when she starred on Suits and lasting all the way throughout her latest outing at the opening of Oceania on Sept. 25, at the Royal Academy of Arts.

In short, Prince Harry’s new wife has always been a fashion icon. With that in mind, here are ten of our top picks from the numerous times Markle proved that she’s an influencer in the fashion business.

10. Wearing Strathberry with Panache.

Jeremy Selwyn / Getty Images

Meghan Markle assuredly has plenty of options regarding her wardrobe, but there are some brands that she considers favorites — namely, the Edinburgh-based luxury handbag label, Strathberry, Strathberry’s fingers must have been crossed in the hopes that the Meghan Markle effect would strike. In fact, when the royal fashionista debuted one of their tri-color blocked totes, it completely sold out within 11 seconds, according to People.

9. Classy in a Givenchy Dress

Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

All eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex as she attended her first solo event since the Royal Wedding. She certainly didn’t disappoint the paparazzi as she showed up in a stunning Givenchy dress with a velvet belt and flowy, puffed sleeves. Per Express, Meghan Markle also displayed her knowledge and respect of Maori traditions by greeting Maori guests with a handshake and her forehead pressed against theirs.

8. Rocking Casual Chic at Wimbledon

Michael Steele / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon together to cheer on Serena Williams. Both ladies made stunning fashion choices, but Markle’s casual chic combination of white palazzo pants and a Ralph Lauren shirt was the clear winner. Travel + Leisure reported on one of the downsides of being royalty; Markle wasn’t allowed to wear her favorite Wimbledon hat with her ensemble due to Royal Box rules prohibiting headwear.

7. Elegance and Grace in White

Steve Parsons / Getty Images

The newly minted royal changed before her wedding reception — and viewers were bowled over by her gorgeous custom dress. The white, sleeveless original designed by Stella McCartney managed to be elegant, sexy, and very modern all at the same time. In other words, this dress was the perfect embodiment of Meghan Markle herself.

6. Adding a Burst of Color Made Headlines

Yui Mok / Getty Images

There are few fashion critics who would dare criticize Meghan Markle’s appearance, but tongues have wagged a few times over her lack of bold colors. All that changed when she stepped out in this yellow number by Brandon Maxwell. The dress sold out almost instantly, of course.

5. Ripped Up Jeans Have Never Looked Better

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating — and she was still on the TV show Suits — the former actress wasn’t shy about being comfortable in public. Here the couple is at the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto. Markle showed off how stylish dress casual can be in this iconic, girl next door look that will never get old.

4. Boldly Bucking Tradition by Showing Off Her Legs

Dan Charity / Getty Images

Conservative viewpoints of royal tradition frown upon making sexy fashion choices that show off a lot of skin. That didn’t stop the Duchess of Sussex from displaying her legs during a performance of Hamilton. The black tuxedo dress was created by Canadian brand Judith Charles.

3. Making Trench Coats Beautiful

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan Markle loves wearing fashionably designed suits and dresses that are styled like suits. In July, she took this to a new level by visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in a beautiful, light pink trench coat-styled dress. This marked yet another occasion when the Royal Family member showed her appreciation for Canadian designers and brands; House of Nonie was the beneficiary in this case.

2. The Woman in Black

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Unlike the horror movie, this woman in black was anything but scary. Markle dressed stylishly but appropriately in an all-black ensemble for the Well Child Awards. This outfit included pants and a blazer by Altuzarra, and it also pointed out Markle’s willingness to be herself, despite CoventryLive’s report that Prince Harry doesn’t like women’s suits.

1. Feminine Outfit to Wear Around the In-Laws

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

When you are royalty, every move you make is put under a microscope — especially by the Royal Family’s older generations. For Meghan Markle’s first post-wedding public appearance, she stood by her in-laws in a feminine dress by Goat. The combo of light pink fabric and sheer sleeves fit in perfectly without sacrificing the Duchess of Sussex’s personal style.

It’s easy to see why Meghan Markle is winning awards for her fashion sense. From her dedication to her personal tastes to her impeccable eye for pairing minimal accessories with the perfect outfit, she’s changing the way the world dresses.