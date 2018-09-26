‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 26: Ridge Vows To Help Katie [Video]

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for Wednesday, September 26 shows that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is intent on paying Bill (Don Diamont) back for what he has done to his family. The newly married Katie (Heather Tom) tells her husband, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), that everything is complicated. Since Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the custody suit will begin on Thursday, September 27, it seems as if everyone is sharpening their swords to prepare for the battle ahead.

Ridge has never quite gotten over all of the hurt that Bill has caused his family — and he is out for revenge. Bold and the Beautiful trailers show that he will reminisce about Bill’s history with the Forresters.

“There isn’t one member of this family that he hasn’t scarred in some way.”

It also appears as if Ridge has never gotten over the fact that Ridge and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) slept together. B&B fans were gobsmacked when he implied that Bill raped his daughter when he was speaking to Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). As he confirmed to Eric (John McCook), he definitely has a vendetta against the publishing tycoon and he wants to make Bill pay for all the grief he has caused.

“Why does everything have to be so complicated?”

Katie will turn to her new husband and lament that life is pretty complicated at the moment. Although it is supposed to be a joyous time of love and romance for the newlyweds, she and Thorne have to navigate a custody dispute with Bill. Katie knows that Bill loves Will, but she is seeking the kind of stability and consistency for their son that he hasn’t been able to provide.

In the Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip for the week of September 24-28, Katie will also tell Thorne that Bill will stop at nothing to get what he wants. She knows that the stakes are high and that her ex-husband is capable of doing anything to secure custody of Will (Finnegan George).

“I will do anything I can to make sure that Katie gets full custody.”

Ridge will also vow to help the new Mrs. Katie Forrester in her quest to gain full custody of her son. He has already proven that he is prepared to bypass the law if he must. Will Judge McMullen give in to pressure from Ridge to rule in Katie’s favor? Or will he make a fair ruling? Tune in to the latest Bold and the Beautiful, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.