Twitter Tears Into Brett Kavanaugh’s Claim That His 1982 Calendars Back Up His Sexual Assault Denial Claims

Supreme Court nominee will hand over what he says are calendars that he kept in 1982 which he says corroborate his claim that he did not sexually assault Christine Blasey Ford.

Donald Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to return to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, to testify about sexual assault allegations against him, as CNN reports, on the same day that one of his accusers, Palo Alto University psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, is also scheduled to give testimony to the committee.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh on Wednesday said they would offer documents to the committee supporting their stories, but while Ford presented the committee with four sworn affidavits, per NBC News, from individuals including her husband who testify that she told them of Kavanaugh’s alleged attack on her years before he was nominated to the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh has offered only calendars that he claims to have retained from 1982, with notations that supposedly show what he was doing on any given day.

The New York Times reported that Kavanaugh believes the calendars, which he has somehow retained over 36 years, help demonstrate his innocence because they “do not show a party consistent with the description of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, according to someone working for his confirmation.”

Twitter users, however, scoffed at Kavanaugh’s use of the calendars as a defense, with one Twitter user, writer Kara Calavera, noting that the July 1, 1982, entry might contradict a claim made by both Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge — who as Inquisitr reported was named by Ford as Kavanaugh’s accomplice in teh assault — that they do not remember any party like the one she described.

This is interesting. Kavanaugh's calendar references Mark Judge and Patrick “P.J.” Smyth, both of whom Blasey Ford said were at the party that summer, and they, in turn, said they remember no such party. He references drinking ('skis' = 'brewskis'). pic.twitter.com/Nhzdze8cCa — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) September 26, 2018

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti questioned why Kavanaugh still has the 36-year-old calendar pages at all. And he was not alone.

This is really strange. Kavanaugh claims that he kept detailed calendars of his leisure activities when he was 17 years old? And he still has them? https://t.co/NRbnUaVvvC — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 23, 2018

Fellow men – Raise your hand if you both kept a daily calendar when you were a teenager AND still have those calendars handy. <crickets> Don’t all raise your hands at once, guys. <crickets> Nobody? Just you, Judge Kavanaugh? Got it. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 23, 2018

I feel like it’s a red flag that he kept this calendar maybe bc one day he thought he might need it https://t.co/g0uEGaQxte — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 26, 2018

And I’m the millionth person to observe this but it is *so strange* that he *has* this! I was a nerd who had a calendar in high school but… it never occurred to me to hang onto it? It also did not faithfully record *every* party I went to, especially the drinky ones. — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) September 26, 2018

Blasey Ford alleges, as Inquisitr has recounted, that at a party in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh — with Judge egging him on — grabbed her as she was on her way to a rest room, forcibly threw her onto a bed, covered her mouth with his band to stifle her screams, and attempt to tear her clothes off before she was able to escape him. Kavanaugh denies the allegation — and that he was ever at any such party.

But Twitter users said that his 1982 calendars proved nothing.

So much wrong with “The Calendar Defense.” Besides, how many times did spontaneous drinking house parties erupt in high school? Would those have been retroactively written back into a public wall calendar? What makes anyone think every social event would be in a calendar anyway? — Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. (@LoganLevkoff) September 26, 2018

Um. Sunday, August 1st. "Stay at Bernie's at beach." His calendar literally has a Weekend at Bernie's. This is the matrix. https://t.co/isn9gvV8iB — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 26, 2018

"Go to GREASE II with Suzanne." If nothing else, Brett Kavanaugh's calendar is the time capsule you were hoping for today. https://t.co/n2D5R1mdHk pic.twitter.com/t4Gqz8FRR8 — Amy Argetsinger (@AmyArgetsinger) September 26, 2018

Well, if Kavanaugh didn’t record his sexual assault on his little calendar. CASE CLOSED! https://t.co/Pin3fwUFbe — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 23, 2018

FLASH FORWARD TO TOMORROW: Brett Kavanaugh will produce a detailed calendar he kept of his sexual escapades over three decades ago to refute charges that he lied about his virginity. https://t.co/yC55tbVVKt — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 25, 2018

Because Blasey Ford told The Washington Post tae she believes the alleged attack by Kavanaugh against her took place in teh summer of 1982, Kavanaugh has submitted the calendar pages from that time period “as evidence that he did not attend a party Ford describes in her allegation,” according to CNN.