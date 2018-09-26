‘Vanderpump Rules’s Jax Taylor Sports Major Weight Loss As He Returns To Modeling [Photos]

Jax Taylor has dropped a ton of weight in the past year.

Following on the heels of his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor has been showing off some major weight loss as of late.

After getting back into his gym routine and embarking on healthier eating habits, the Vanderpump Rules star has been looking majorly slimmed down in his latest photos — and according to a new post on Instagram, his new fit physique has landed him a new gig.

“It’s been many years since I’ve played model, excited to get back Into it again today in Montreal for [the Robert Barakett] campaign,” Taylor wrote on September 26. “Thanks for having me guys!!”

Around the time of his post, Taylor shared a number of photos and video clips from Canada. In the clips, he appeared to be thinner than he’s looked in years. He also appeared to be much tighter in the face — at least in one of his recent Instagram posts.

“This face requires a lot of makeup,” Taylor wrote in the caption of an Instagram story.

In his photo, Taylor’s face appeared to be quite tight and his eyebrows were quite raised. That said, he hasn’t admitted to any recent plastic surgery. Instead, he continues to get Botox as he ages and often posts about his doctor visits online.

A short time after sharing the above photo, Taylor shared another photo taken behind-the-scenes of his latest photo shoot in which he was seen putting his weight loss on display with a full length image.

During an interview at the end of last year, Jax Taylor opened up about how he and his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, planned to slim down after getting a bit too “comfortable” and “lazy” about their fitness regimen.

“We’ve been great! We’ve been working out together, we go to our boot camps every morning, I’ve lost 30 pounds, she’s lost weight, she’s looking great, better than ever! She’s happy, she’s doing well,” Taylor told In Touch Weekly, via Life & Style, months ago. “I think everyone in life sometimes goes through a slump. I was going through a slump too — I was heavy, I was fat, I was sitting around, sleeping in, eating — we both were. I just thought as a couple, it’s fun to do things together. It was more of a push to each other, you know? We can motivate each other.”

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.