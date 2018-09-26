Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Braless As She Steps Out During Paris Fashion Week

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sure knows how to keep it chic and stylish when in Paris!

The model was spotted walking around the French capital during Fashion Week as she headed for a meeting at the Vivienne Westwood offices, the Daily Mail reported.

Rosie decided to go braless in a gray knitted tank top, which she tucked into a pair of matching office-style gray pants. She paired the outfit with a pair of strappy leopard print sandals and black designer sunglasses.

To top the whole look off, the 31-year-old wore her caramel locks in a chignon bun and sported a brown leather jacket over the arm.

Rosie stepped out bright and early on Wednesday morning after making an appearance at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show the night before, yet she looked fully ready for another day of business.

She rocked a black mini dress with studded statement shoulder detail and a waist belt that perfectly hugged her figure. The bombshell paired it with a pair of suede ankle boots and kept things simple by wearing her hair down and minimum makeup.

The privileges of being a model for 15 years were clearly in sight as Rosie bagged front row seats at the coveted Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Brandon Maxwell shows, sitting next to fellow A-listers such as Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The mother of one has been traveling across the world for the busiest four weeks in the fashion industry, but she showed no signs of tiredness as she posted a sexy picture on Instagram. The photo showed her wearing a pink robe while standing in a typical Parisian balcony, and she teased fans by showing off a bit of shoulder.

The Victoria’s Secret model is back to her busy schedule after having given birth last year. Rosie and her fiancé, British actor Jason Statham, welcomed their first child, son Jack, in June 2017. The couple has been together since 2010.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that the greatest part about being a mother is “the love.”

“It’s just so beyond overwhelming, all the emotions, but at the end of the day, family just becomes the most important thing and it means everything,” the blonde babe said.

When asked if she had any advice for any new moms, Rosie claimed she wasn’t “in a position to give any mom any tips.”

“Take it easy on yourself. That’s what I’m trying to learn,” she said.