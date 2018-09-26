Kim Kardashian Is Helping Maria Menounos With The Surrogacy Process

Maria Menounos has been through the ringer lately. After revealing that she had a benign brain tumor and that her IVF treatments didn’t lead to a pregnancy, she’s ready to give her body a break and has decided to use a surrogate to have a baby. She’s even getting guidance from Kim Kardashian.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Maria Menounos revealed that she and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, will be taking a trip to Greece this fall to renew their wedding vows. When they get back they’ll get started on the process of having a baby via a surrogate, and she’s got the hookup thanks to Kim Kardashian.

“Miss Kim K. has connected me with all of her people. We are going to Greece this fall and we’re going to do another [wedding] ceremony. Once we get back, we’ll do it,” Maria revealed to the magazine during the Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal Event in L.A. on Tuesday.

As many fans will remember, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed two children, daughter North and son Saint, naturally. However, when doctors told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that a third pregnancy would be too dangerous for her, the couple decided to use a surrogate. Baby number three, a daughter named Chicago, was born back in January.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allegedly still have one more embryo and may try for a fourth child in the near future, using a surrogate again to welcome the child.

Sources previously revealed that the couple has a male embryo stored away, and are discussing whether or not to use it. Recently, Kardashian opened up about having more children and claimed that she believed four would be her limit.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kardashian previously told Elle Magazine.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t announce their decision to use a surrogate the first time around, and if they choose to add to their family again they likely won’t make it publicly known until the process is far along.

Until the time, it seems that Kim will continue to help other stars who are also having fertility issues, such as Maria Menounos, get set up with the team of people she and Kanye used to welcome baby Chicago.