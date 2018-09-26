‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & Stefan Want Answers About EJ DiMera

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of questions asked in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) finally gets released from jail after she accidentally shot her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Of course, the first thing Sami wants to do is run off to try and find Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who will surely have answers about her presumed dead husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, EJ was killed four years ago when one of Clyde Weston’s henchmen shot him in the park. EJ was the love of Sami’s life. The couple shared two children together, and she was devastated when he passed away.

Although Sami had reason to believe that EJ may still be alive in the past, Kristen recently dropped a bombshell on her when she crashed Marlena and John’s wedding ceremony. Kristen claimed that EJ was still alive due to the fact that she had injected him with Dr. Rolf’s serum just moments after his death, and that she was the only person who knew his whereabouts.

When Sami leaves jail, she will immediately look for Kristen, and her search will take her to the DiMera mansion, where Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) currently resides. However, Stefan will have his own questions for Kristen, and he’ll want to know if EJ is in fact still alive.

In the latest #DAYS, against his better judgment, Rafe breaks the rules to help Sami.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/zMDOq2lEZQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 15, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will make a tearful confession to her boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). As many Days of our Lives viewers know, not only did Eve tell Jennifer about how Brady blackmailed Nicole to leave Salem, but she also set up Theresa during her custody battle with Brady, which ultimately led to Theresa getting full custody of the son she shares with Brady.

Now, Eve will come clean to Brady about her transgressions, and he will likely be heartbroken that yet another woman he loves has betrayed him.

All the while, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is reeling over the fact that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem due to Brady’s blackmail. He’ll seek the help of Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) as he’ll want to know where Nicole is so that he can reunite with her and tell her he knows the truth.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.