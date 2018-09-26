Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Split Confirmed As She’s Rumored To Be Dating Another Well-Known Actor

Pattinson's ex-fiancée is reportedly dating Shia LaBeouf, reports 'Metro.'

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are not together anymore, it can be confirmed.

While rumors of the Twilight star having split with his former fiancée, British singer Tahliah Barnett aka FKA Twigs, have been doing the rounds of the internet for some time, their split can finally be confirmed as FKA Twigs is reported to be dating another A-list Hollywood actor, Shia LaBeouf, according to Metro.

LaBeouf and FKA Twigs were photographed together in East London by the Daily Mail, with the publication confirming that the two are dating, having first met on the set of LaBeouf’s upcoming film Honey Boy, a semi-autobiographical narrative which casts the Transformers actor as his own father.

The emergence of the photographs will also see LaBeouf end his marriage with Mia Goth, whom he wed in a ceremony in 2016 which was streamed live on the internet.

“The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” LaBeouf’s rep confirmed.

So it finally appears that all parties involved have moved on with their love lives, except for, well, Pattinson. So what is his reaction to the news that his ex-fiancée is now dating Shia LaBeouf?

According to Hollywood Life, the Twilight star has no qualms at all.

Are Shia LeBeouf and FKA Twigs a thing? ???? https://t.co/68TLFoXm12 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 25, 2018

A source told the publication that Pattinson is happy for the two of them.

“It’s really not in Rob’s nature to get jealous. If FKA is with anyone he only hopes that she is happy. Whether it is Shia or anyone else he is OK with it because, in life and relationships, you have to move on.”

The source added that Pattinson would be concerned if FKA wasn’t happy, but as long as she was having a good time, Pattinson wouldn’t get flustered.

“What Rob had with FKA was special, they had genuine fun. But to be upset for someone else having a good time would be foolish. Now if FKA was in any trouble, that would be a completely different story but he is only interested in her well-being when he thinks about her. He is extremely adult about it because he knows they are broken up for a reason.”

The source also explained that Pattinson’s whirlwind romance with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart has much to do with his newfound maturity. The source added that the 32-year-old star had come to grips about the nature of relationships and wouldn’t want more drama surrounding his life following his split with FKA, especially from the media.

“He learned a lot with his relationship and matured quite a bit from Kristen,” the source said. “If he was younger there might be an issue but Rob is a 32-year-old man who has his priorities and emotions in check and he is absolutely on board with FKA’s happiness. Drama is not something he worries about and he won’t have it in this situation either.”