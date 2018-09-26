Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Constance Nunes On Instagram

Constance Nunes is the whole package. A professional model, the 28-year-old is also a total gearhead who works on cars, specializing in American heavy metal, as the Inquisitr previously reported. And she’s also a TV personality.

Nunes currently stars in the new Netflix series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which debuted on Sept. 14. The show revolves around restoring and flipping cars so that they can be traded for a better one, and then an even better one until they get a car they can work on and sell for six figures.

In addition to all this, the Model Mayhem model is also well known for sharing steamy photos of herself on her Instagram page. The California native of Portuguese descent often takes to the platform to flaunt her gorgeous looks in tiny bikinis or nothing at all, which has helped attract 182,000 followers to her page.

Check out the best looks of the rising star that has fans flocking to her page on a daily basis.

Nunes gave her followers something to talk about with this shot in which she is lying under a car wearing black overalls unbuttoned at the front with nothing underneath.

A few weeks ago, the model shared a throwback photo of herself, which shows her with her torso on the ground and legs atop what looks like a chair. The brunette bombshell is in the nude, covering herself with her arms strategically placed across her chest.

In this snap, Nunes combines her two passions — modeling and cars — by posing in a barely-there red bikini while resting her leg on a container of automotive lubricant.

In an August post, the stunner left little to the imagination when she shared this snap of herself posing au naturel with her feet dipped in water.

Channeling the Tomb Raider in her, Nunes stunned in this tiny black bikini as she poses seductively in a waterfall. To complete her Lara Croft look, she wore matching black shades.

In this April shot, Nunes went topless as she lightly covers herself in a cozy white blanket. The brunette beauty has her left arm placed strategically to cover her chest area as she looks seductively at the camera.

Sharing the scene, this snap sees Nunes posing with her fiancé on a motorcycle as part of their engagement photos shot in the desert. In the shot, Nunes’ fiancé is posing topless and the model is wearing nothing but white boots and a wedding veil.

To beat the summer heat, Nunes joked she’d only wear bikinis until the weather cooled down. Her fans certainly weren’t complaining.

In this throwback photo Nunes shared to reminisce about a desert shoot, the brunette beauty stuns as she lies on a rock wearing nothing but torn fishnet tights.

More recently, Nunes took to Instagram to show that it is still very much hot in Los Angeles. Posing in a tiny blue bikini, the model is seen lying on natural stone by what appears to be a pool.