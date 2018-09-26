Classmates Recall Brett Kavanaugh As ‘Sloppy Drunk,’ Not ‘Choir Boy’ As In Fox News Interview, ‘WaPo’ Reports

College classmates of Brett Kavanaugh say the 'choir boy' image he presented during a Fox News interview was not the 'sloppy drunk' they remember.

Just hours before Donald Trump praised his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “a gem, an absolute gem,” according to a CNN report, The Washington Post tracked down Yale University classmates of Kavanaugh who recalled him as “a sloppy drunk” who was seen “slurring his words, stumbling” after bouts of drinking.

According to the Washington Post report, some of the Yale classmates who recalled Kavanaugh were “rankled” by the image he portrayed of himself during a Monday interview on Fox News as a “choir boy.”

During his sit-down with Fox News, Kavanaugh said that he spent his youth dedicated to his academic studies, athletics, and “service projects.” He flatly denied that he ever drank himself into a state in which he could not later remember what happened while he was inebriated.

“Brett was a sloppy drunk, and I know because I drank with him. I watched him drink more than a lot of people. He’d end up slurring his words, stumbling,” said Liz Swisher, now an accomplished doctor who heads the gynecologic oncology division at University of Washington School of Medicine, quoted by The Post.

While Swisher added that there was “no medical way” for her to say that Kavanaugh “blacked out,” she said that his claim to have never experienced lapses in memory due to his drinking was “not credible.”

Donald Trump on Wednesday described Brett Kavanaugh as ‘a gem.’ Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Another classmate, former pharmaceutical company executive and registered Republican Lynne Brookes, told The Post that Kavanaugh was attempting to “lie (his) way on to the Supreme Court.”

“He’s trying to paint himself as some kind of choir boy,” Brookes said. “He’s gone too far. It’s about the integrity of that institution.”

But The Post also quoted classmates who defended Kavanaugh — but who also admitted that Kavanaugh’s college drinking was more excessive than he suggested in his Fox News interview.

“There was drinking, and there was alcohol. Brett drank, and I drank. Did he get inebriated sometimes? Yes. Did I? Yes. Just like every other college kid in America,” said Chris Dudley, a former NBA basketball player who also played at Yale. But Dudley said that he never knew Kavanaugh to “black out.”

In a late Tuesday Twitter post, Trump accused Democrats of “playing a high level con game” and trying to “destroy” Kavanaugh, whom he called “a fine person.” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has also called the allegations against Kavanaugh “a shameful smear campaign,” The New York Post reported.

But on Wednesday, four individuals including her husband told the Senate Judiciary Committee in sworn affidavits that Kavanaugh sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford had told them about the assault she suffered in high school as far back as 2012, according to an NBC News report, directly contradicting the claims by Trump and McConnell that the accusations against Kavanaugh are part of an orchestrated plot to stop his Supreme Court bid.