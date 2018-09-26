Here’s How Nagini Slithered Into ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Without You Knowing

It was a shocker for all Potterheads when a shocking bombshell was dropped during the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

It seems that there will be an expansion of the wizarding world into the current film as it was revealed to fans that Claudia Kim’s character will be revealed as Nagini, who later becomes Lord Voldemort’s trusted snake and Horcrux.

This revelation took the internet by storm!

According to Complex, only JK Rowling and the cast and crew of Fantastic Beasts knew Nagini was ever a human being.

The site reported that the secret of Nagini has been one Rowling admitted she’s been sitting on for about 20 years.

Nagini’s condition is a blood curse that only affects women, and one that Nagini has no control over.

Rowling also disputed the theory on Twitter that the boa constrictor in the first of the Harry Potter films was Nagini.

Complex also reported concerns about the movie casting an Asian woman to play a character that morphs into a snake. The site reported that some fans are defending Rowling’s decision while others are criticizing it for what the changes Nagini faces in the future, specifically serving under Voldemort who drinks her milk.

They're different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter. https://t.co/wYfvPeQFRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Rowling said on Twitter of the controversy, “They’re different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter.”

Only for around twenty years. https://t.co/gZadgWVREN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Rowling also commented on the rumors surrounding Nagini’s reported appearance in other films.

“Noooo… I thought I’d shot that one down! The escaped boa constrictor in Philosopher’s Stone wasn’t Nagini. It was never Nagini. That’s an incorrect but very persistent fan theory!”

Even if she was no longer human by the time she met Voldemort, she has an entire human life and history that will be explored in The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Noooo… I thought I'd shot that one down! The escaped boa constrictor in Philosopher's Stone wasn't Nagini. It was never Nagini. That's an incorrect but very persistent fan theory! https://t.co/QEy89kwloA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Rowling took to Twitter to explain that Nagini is a human and a Maledictus, not an Animagus like Sirius Black. A Maledictus is distinct from an Animagus, a wizard who turns into an animal at will. An Animagus chooses the animal and chooses when to transform itself.

In the trailer, Nagini does have control over her transformation.

Kim told EW that her character knows a full transformation is inevitable.

“It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini,” Kim told EW. “You’ve only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she’s a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that’s a wonderful contrast to the character,” the actress noted.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.