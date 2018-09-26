Reese Witherspoon Reveals She’s ‘Obsessed With’ Kate Middleton After Meeting Her In Person

"I immediately fell under her spell."

Reese Witherspoon says she has been “obsessed with” Kate Middleton ever since she had the rare opportunity to meet her back in 2011, Hello Magazine is reporting.

The Sweet Home Alabama star is so smitten with the Duchess of Cambridge that she dedicates a whole page to Kate in her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup. In it, Reese writes that she unexpectedly received an invitation to film producer Steve Tisch’s house for a fundraising party for Tusk USA, which promotes the preservation of African heritage and culture.

As Hello Magazine reported at the time, William was with her at the time, so that makes the occasion doubly rare. First, British Royals don’t often find reasons to visit the United States, so it’s a rare treat indeed when they come here (if you’re a Royalist, that is). Secondly, as reported by the Inquisitr, Royals generally don’t travel abroad with their spouses when they’re promoting their personal, charitable projects (they usually only travel abroad together on official state visits).

So when Reese got the invitation to the event, she writes, she let out an audible scream.

“The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving [the invitation] – you would have thought I was going to die.”

Reese Witherspoon Freaked Out Meeting Kate Middleton, Says She "Fell Under Her Spell" https://t.co/lKD8gI3ltW https://t.co/Wi0gPjRr2R pic.twitter.com/5hK6QHTsCq — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 26, 2018

And on the morning of the visit, Reese writes, her husband, Jim Toth, gently ribbed her about her unconfined excitement.

“I wake up early, mind you, but on that day I was up at 4 a.m. doing my hair. That’s early, even for me. ‘I’ve never seen you this excited,’ my husband said. He wasn’t kidding. Jim took pictures of me in the car. You can see rays of happiness shooting out of my face. I love Kate Middleton that much.

And when she met Kate, the Duchess was everything Reese expected and more.

“And she did not disappoint! She was just lovely and warm, elegant and composed.”

If you’ve ever met a Proper Southern Lady, particularly one born into money like Reese, then you know that being a Southern woman and being a Royal woman have a lot in common: namely, that both are expected to be “on” at all times when in public, maintaining grace and poise throughout. And Reese writes that Kate pulled it off admirably.

Reese went on to praise her idol’s dedication to her life as the wife of the future King of England.