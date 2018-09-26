‘The Young And The Restless’ Vet Doug Davidson Makes Exciting Change

It looks like The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson who portrays Paul Williams in Genoa City is making moves to secure the future of his career. Depicting Williams since 1978, Davidson is Y&R‘s longest active member of its current cast at 40 years.

Recently, Inquisitr reported that Davidson tweeted that he’d effectively been fired at Y&R and his final scene as the GCPD Chief already aired. Fans, of course, went crazy at the news that the soap vet of 40 years wouldn’t grace their screens during daytime television anymore. They instantly begin taking to social media as well as writing the show via snail mail to save their beloved actor and character.

Davidson’s co-star Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) also spoke out about the situation while he was on vacation in Germany.

Ultimately, it looks like the actor has taken matters into his own hands and made a big move for his career, according to a CBS Soaps In Depth report. Davidson signed with Media Artists Group Talent Agency. Representing the daytime veteran are Lisa Zoeller and Raphael Berko.

Berko, the president and founder of the agency said in a statement, “We are excited to have Doug join us. There has been a lot of talk about losing history in his past role. We are not going to rewrite history for Doug, but begin a new chapter in his career.”

Last scene of @DougDavidsonYR as Paul on episode #11521 of #TheYoungAndTheRestless. We want chief Williams back on our screen. pic.twitter.com/gJg1qgI5fG — Joy Mathys (@JoyMathys) September 20, 2018

A five-time Daytime Emmy nominee, he finally won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2013. At one point during his discussion on Twitter, Davidson responded to a fan about his possible future endeavors with a tweeted reply. He wrote, “My history and loyalty is with Y&R.”

In an interview with Soap Opera News, Davidson revealed that his contract hadn’t been renewed in January and that he isn’t in the storyline anymore. Nobody from the show communicated anything else to him, but without appearances, he was left with the fact that he’s not being used in his recurring status.

As for his future, he said, “The Young and the Restless has been my home for 40 years, hard to imagine anything else right now. Let me dust myself off, find my bootstraps and see what the future holds. I have faith, not always enough, but I ALWAYS get an answer when I ask for more. I’ve been blessed with so many things, my family, my friends, my job, our loyal viewers…I am so grateful. Truly grateful. Thanks.”

It sounds like with his change in representation, he’s not only looking to beef up Paul’s role in Genoa City but also perhaps looking for some additional work elsewhere. In the past, he hosted The Price Is Right in primetime and appeared as a CBS Early Show correspondent. Fans shouldn’t count Davidson out yet, as it’s looking for some exciting new prospects for the future.