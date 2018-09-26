‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Frank Parker Dead At 79

Days of our Lives fans are saying goodbye to a beloved actor this week. Frank Parker, who portrayed the role of Shawn Brady on the NBC soap opera for over 20 years, died earlier this month in Vacaville, California.

According to a Sept. 26 report by People Magazine, the actor died at the age of 79. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Frank Parker may be remembered for his role on Days of our Lives. However, he also appeared on other soap operas such as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless during his career.

Days of our Lives fans will remember his character, Shawn, as a kind and loving father to his children, Roman, Kayla, Kimberly, and Bo Brady, who was proud of his Irish heritage and ran the Brady Pub.

Frank Parker retired from acting back in 2008 after 25 years on DOOL when the soap killed off his character in a plane crash.

“He could light up a room with his singing voice and was known to burst into song at any moment,” his family wrote in the actor’s sweet obituary. “He was a ham and loved the spotlight. Above all, he was the most supportive, generous, kind man and father. Frank loved his family.”

Frank Parker leaves behind his beloved family, which includes his twin daughters, Danielle Dallas, and Lindsay Kyle. Parker had another daughter, Candace Donelle, who died in a car accident back in 1998.

Following the news of the actor’s death, members of his former Days of our Lives family began to pay tribute to him online.

“Rest in Peace Frank Parker. Good man Good actor. Best TV pop in law. So full of Blarney and Joy! Much love on your journey,” Stephen Nichols tweeted.

#FrankParker, #PaBrady loved to sing and with a smile would burst into song. RIP Frank!” actor James Reynolds commented upon hearing the news of the passing.

Sad news to report #FrankParker who many fans will always remember him as Grandpa Shawn on #Days passed away Sunday due complications of Parkinson’s and dementia.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends… pic.twitter.com/srlXh0iAJw — Soap Party (@soapparty411) September 25, 2018

During his time on Days of our Lives, Frank Parker was involved in a number of big storylines as Shawn Brady with his family and his wife, Caroline Brady.

Perhaps one of the biggest was finding out that his son, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), was not his biological child, but that his wife, Caroline (Peggy McCay), had an affair with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and conceived a child.

Despite the shock, Shawn was always there for Bo and loved him just as much as he loved his other children. Shawn’s death took a toll on Bo, who never quite got over his father’s tragic passing.